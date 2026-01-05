Hands-On: XGIMI's MemoMind AI Glasses Solve One Of AR's Biggest Issues

Before CES 2026 begins, the popular Chinese projector brand XGIMI is kicking off the year with a new AI glasses company called MemoMind, in addition to its first batch of wearable devices. Following the AI/AR glasses trend that went mainstream as Meta partnered with Ray-Ban, and has since grown with smaller brands such as Rokid and L'Attitude during IFA 2025, XGIMI is trying to outdo them by combining a cool design, innovative dual-screen technology, and advanced AI. But does it finally make AR glasses usable on a daily basis?

BGR got an early look at the glasses, including a full demo of how they're intended to work, how they currently function, and what's in the store for the MemoMind brand in the coming months. With a design-first approach, XGIMI is announcing these products while soft-launching a new company at CES as part of a "side gig" of its engineers.

José Adorno/BGR

Unlike most projector brands, XGIMI designs its own hardware end-to-end, so it's trying the same approach with AI glasses, including the optics. During IFA 2025, I was able to try Rokid's AI glasses, and the innovative display caught my attention. Still, with a single screen approach, I would cross my eyes to read what was on the display. This "design flaw" has been fixed by XGIMI's first AI glasses product.