Meta's Ray-Ban AR Glasses With Built-In Display Now Available In The US
Following the announcement of Meta Ray-Ban Display a few weeks ago, the futuristic AR glasses are now available in select U.S. retail locations and online. These glasses are designed to look just as fashionable as the already successful Meta Ray-Ban option, but with an extra layer of technology.
Meta Ray-Ban Display is the first product to combine microphones, speakers, cameras, and a full-color display with up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The new glasses are powered by AI, and to make them even more useful, Meta pairs them with a Meta Neural Band, which translates signals from your muscle activity into gestures to control the glasses. They feature 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and IPX7 water rating, so users can rest assured that they will be able to control their glasses whenever and wherever.
Meta says the new Ray-Ban Display glasses take the features users already know to the next level while helping them stay off their phones and engaged with the world around them. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Top features of the Meta Ray-Ban Display
Before we get to the price and release information, let's take a deep dive into a few of the most notable features you'll find if you decide to pick up a pair of the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses:
- Meta AI with visuals: Use Meta's assistant to get step-by-step instructions as you navigate through the world, such as how to make a recipe using ingredients in your kitchen or how to fix a leaky pipe under your sink.
- Messaging and video calling: Meta Ray-Ban Display is able to show you short texts, WhatsApp messages, or Reels your friends are sharing. You can also text and send multimedia messages using Meta's apps.
- Pedestrian navigation: Get directions without ever taking your phone out of your pocket. Select a destination, and you'll get turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map of the area shown on the glasses' display.
- Live Captions and translations: You can see live captions if someone is speaking a different language, or you can have them translated in real-time. Who needs AirPods, anyway?
Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses start at $799 in Black and Sand colorways, and the price includes the Meta Neural Band. Meta says it plans to expand this product to Canada, France, Italy, and the U.K. in early 2026.