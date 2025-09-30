Meta's Ray-Ban AR Glasses With Built-In Display Now Available In The US

Following the announcement of Meta Ray-Ban Display a few weeks ago, the futuristic AR glasses are now available in select U.S. retail locations and online. These glasses are designed to look just as fashionable as the already successful Meta Ray-Ban option, but with an extra layer of technology.

Meta Ray-Ban Display is the first product to combine microphones, speakers, cameras, and a full-color display with up to 30 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The new glasses are powered by AI, and to make them even more useful, Meta pairs them with a Meta Neural Band, which translates signals from your muscle activity into gestures to control the glasses. They feature 18 hours of battery life on a single charge and IPX7 water rating, so users can rest assured that they will be able to control their glasses whenever and wherever.

Meta says the new Ray-Ban Display glasses take the features users already know to the next level while helping them stay off their phones and engaged with the world around them. Here's everything you need to know about them.