Modern SSDs Are Great, But Intel's Discontinued Alternative Could Have Been The Future

Solid-state drives offer much faster read and write speeds over their traditional hard drive counterparts. However, they're often limited in scope and capacity. If you want lots of storage space, you'd normally go with a hard drive and take the performance hit. If speed is paramount, you opt for an SSD. But what if there was a middle ground with a storage option that was both fast and large in size? That was precisely the idea behind Intel's Optane Memory, a discontinued alternative that could have been the future of storage technologies.

Optane was designed to work in tandem with the Random Access Memory (RAM) and the hard drive in your system, by essentially acting as a go-between. It was slower than RAM, but still faster than NAND or flash memory storage, offering significant benefits. It stores frequently used items, offering faster storage and task access like RAM, while keeping larger caches like hard drives accessible. It is also non-volatile, so storage contents aren't purged upon power-down or reset, and utilizes a unique technology Intel and Micron call 3D XPoint.

As Intel describes it, Optane is "a system acceleration solution installed between the processor and slower storage devices" that allows "the computer to store commonly used data and programs closer to the processor." In turn, the system has quick access to that information, which improves "overall system responsiveness." In the end, Intel could not bring the costs of Optane technology down enough to justify its sale, and it has since abandoned the project. Moreover, alternatives cropped up like the DDR5 standard, Micron's LPCAMM2 laptop modules, and compute express link (CXL) technology, which are faster, cheaper, and more open.