Are SSDs Really More Reliable Than Hard Drives?

Solid-state drives (SSDs) use flash memory versus the physical storage technologies found in a traditional hard drive (HDD). They have no moving parts and that affords unique properties like faster access speeds, and, purportedly, better reliability. That translates to speedier boot times for an operating system, or faster load times in games and applications, as well as lower energy consumption, which saves battery life in laptops or consoles (hello, Steam Deck). However, just because everyone says SSDs are more reliable, doesn't mean it's inherently true. Do they really last longer in the real world and are they reliable long term?

Backblaze, a cloud storage provider, compared the failure rates of SSDs to HDDs to quantify if they are more reliable. The answer is, mostly, yes. Before diving in, something everyone agrees on is that drives fail more often than you'd expect. That includes SSDs, flash drives, external storage media like SD cards, regular HDDs, and networked or NAS drives. Make a habit of backing up all your important files, from legal documents and work stuff, to personal photos and videos.

The 2022 analysis from Backblaze measured reliability by tracking the annualized failure rate (AFR) of drives. The lifetime AFR for HDDs and SSDs at year four was relatively low, at 1.83% and 1.05% respectively. As time went on, those rates changed: At five years it was 3.55% (HDDs) and 0.92% (SSDs), and increased for HDDs in years six, seven, and eight, with SSD rates for those years currently unknown. "We can reasonably claim that SSDs are more reliable," says Backblaze's Andy Klein. At least in the short term, but Backblaze clarifies it's "highly certain the failure rate of SSDs will eventually start to rise."