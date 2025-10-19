8 Signs Your SSD Is About To Fail

The amount of data we can store on computers has been increasing ever since, well, computers were invented. However, there comes a point where you can have too much information, and a PC can't reliably read through it all in a reasonable amount of time. That's where solid-state drives (SSDs) come into play.

Unlike hard drive disks (HDDs), SSDs don't have any moving parts, so they can read and write information much faster. However, you can't store as much data; HDDs can reach up to over 30TB, but the biggest consumer SSDs have yet to exceed 8TB. Still, that's 8TB you can access 100 times faster. Plus, who actually needs 30TB? But even when you take that into account, SSDs aren't all sunshine and rainbows. Every SSD can only read and write data a set number of times — it's part of why SSDs are so fast — so component failure is a matter of when, not if.

Modern SSDs can endure so many read/write cycles that most people might not come close to exceeding them before they need a new PC. However, it's always a good idea to understand the warning signs, either because you build your own PCs and like to reuse old parts or because you won the world's worst lottery and received a faulty SSD. Here are some indicators that your SSD is about to give up the digital ghost.