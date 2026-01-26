You're Probably Using Your USB-C Ports Wrong - Here's How

For those who have used PCs for a sufficiently long time, you probably remember trying to insert a USB plug into a port, only to have to flip it upside-down to get it in there. The advent of USB-C in most devices has largely remedied this problem, as the plugs and ports are bi-directional, meaning that using a USB-C port wrong is technically difficult.

However, while you can insert a USB-C plug into a port from either side, by inserting it the optimal way, you might find your devices function slightly better. USB-C plugs and ports are bi-directional, due to the way the pins are laid out inside of each component, but it is possible for data or power to flow in a sub-optimal manner. Both transfers will still get where they need to go no matter which way you insert the plug.

That said, lining up the pins perfectly for your particular purpose helps the data or power flow faster, resulting in better transfer speeds and shorter charge times. It sounds somewhat complicated, but if you want to optimize how your phone or data storage device do their jobs, it wouldn't hurt to spare a second of thought before plugging in even the best USB-C cable for your device.