New Studies Can Explain Why Comet 3I/Atlas Isn't An Alien (Probably)

When some scientists and conspiracy theorists saw the strange trajectory of the space object 3I/ATLAS, some of them thought one thing: aliens. With a bizarre shape, an unusually precise trajectory, and unpredictable acceleration patterns, several observers believed 3I/ATLAS was of extraterrestrial design. But a new paper might provide some much needed clues about the origins of this strange object. Spoiler alert: It likely isn't an alien.

Submitted to Research Notes of the AAS, the paper likens the behavior of 3I/ATLAS to that of other comets zooming through our solar system, linking its abnormal flight patterns to a phenomenon called outgassing, which can change speed, spin, and orbit trajectory. According to the paper's author Marshall Eubanks, the team measured the objects non-gravitational acceleration through two interplanetary spacecraft. The results, according to Eubanks, showed that the object followed typical patterns of other comets flying through our solar system.

The paper largely debunks months of speculation, during which a group of Harvard astrophysicists speculated that 3I/ATLAS might be a piece of alien technology. Avi Loeb, a Harvard astrophysicist, even discussed the possibility on the Joe Rogan podcast after releasing a draft paper on the subject in July 2025. Such worries were heightened in late December, when astronomers discovered that the comet was emitting a strange radio signal. This isn't the first time that Loeb and others have made raised the possibility of aliens in recent years, however. In 2017, for example, the comet Oumuamua passed through the solar system exhibiting similar characteristics. This time, however, interplanetary spacecraft allowed astronomers to conduct novel experiments, gauging the comet's non-gravitational acceleration without observing multiple orbits. As such, the comet's legacy may be its window into the composition of distant solar systems, rather than a sign of visitors from outer space.