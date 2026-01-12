Your Smartwatch Is Probably Selling Your Personal Health Data - Here's How

Google's Fitbit privacy policy states that the user is in control of what data gets shared. It suggests using Settings to turn features on and off, adding that you can delete your smartwatch data at will. It also claims that it does not sell this data for advertisements. That's all well and good, except that it also says your health data "is only shared with your consent except for select cases, such as for legal reasons."

This idea of a court system demanding smartwatch data can be frightening. Benjamin Smarr, an associate professor at the University of California San Diego, has been researching how smartwatches can help women track when they become pregnant as well as if they've had a miscarriage based on body temperature. However, there is concern that this same data could be subpoenaed by a court to investigate if a woman has had an abortion in certain states.

While Apple has advocated for protecting health data with its app, its privacy policy also has points of concern. It states that the company does not sell personal health data, but also says that it "may disclose information, including each of the categories of consumer health personal data with Apple-affiliated companies, service providers who act on our behalf, and others as reasonably necessary." This is all to say that third party companies can potentially receive information about your health from your smartwatch.