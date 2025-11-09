Are Your Google Searches Actually Private?

While it is a common joke that you don't want someone to look at your search history, it is a reality that they aren't as private as you might think. No matter what you search through Google, it is not kept just between you and the search bar. While you can delete your search history, that does not prevent the data from being shared, and even Incognito mode in Google Chrome is not as private as you hope.

The problem is multifaceted. Per Google's policies, it collects data from your search terms, who you communicate with, your Chrome browsing history, and more. Those who aren't fans of Google's AI overviews will likely not be surprised to learn that it uses web content to train its AI, even if the publisher has opted out of such activity. Google also had to pay $1.4 billion in a settlement with the state of Texas regarding its collection of user data without user permission.

While all that is already alarming, the legal battle that resulted in Google having to share its user search data with competitors is another blow to personal privacy concerns. Now, not only is Google collecting your search data with or without permission, but it also must give your search data to other organizations. The good news is, Google is not the only search engine out there, and others can offer much better user security.