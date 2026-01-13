Scientists Have Discovered Something That Could Help Humans Live On The Moon

Settlements on the moon are classic science fiction settings, but despite purported attempts by NASA to build homes on the moon, we've never really come close to building one. It's not hard to see why the goal of lunar colonization has remained out of reach; Earth's natural satellite lacks the life-giving resources of the planet it orbits. Not only does the moon lack any liquid water, but its atmosphere is so thin that it's basically like being in a vacuum. The first requirement of any potential moon settlement would have to be a system for generating breathable air.

You can't create such a system without access to the elements in air. It has generally been assumed that in order to create breathable air on the moon, we would have to import particles from our own atmosphere to get the process started. Shipping a portion of Earth's atmosphere to the moon would be an unprecedented technological feat, and one dreads to think of the price tag. However, a recent study has revealed that natural forces have already done that for us.

In a groundbreaking paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment in December of 2025, a research team from the University of Rochester's Department of Physics and Astronomy revealed evidence that solar winds have steadily been blowing particles from Earth's atmosphere onto the moon, where they accumulate on the surface. If that's indeed the case, then the lunar solid could be key to both Earth's future and its past.