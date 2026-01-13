Boeing's Failed Starliner Test Flight Is Still A Big Problem For NASA

Boeing's Starliner had it rough from the start. With a long, storied history of issues, the spacecraft finally defied all the odds against it last year, lifting off into space with two astronauts aboard. There were concerns — specifically related to some helium leaks — but NASA gave the okay and the craft was away, soon making its docking debut with the International Space Station (ISS). However, when it came time to climb back in and head home, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams found themselves stranded on the ISS for nine months, a far cry from the original two weeks they were meant to spend aboard.

The culprit of the issue was those very same helium leaks that NASA had almost brushed off in earlier tests. And while leaks in space are troubling, it's the nature of these leaks that made them such a disaster. That's because while NASA downplayed the issues overall, the Starliner fiasco was actually a lot worse than advertised, with both astronauts unsure if the Boeing Starliner spacecraft would even be able to make it back down to Earth reliably, thanks to it losing four of its 28 critical reaction control thrusters.

Four lost thrusters might not sound like a lot, but with just one more thruster failure, the astronauts would have been unable to control the spacecraft's movement at all. That's a particularly dangerous proposition when approaching a moving space station in orbit around the planet — especially a station that's crewed. To make things worse, NASA didn't tell the astronauts about the entire state of affairs right away, sparking more concerns from participants of a recent safety panel looking into the issue.