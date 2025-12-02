NASA Just Made A Big Change To Boeing's Starliner Mission

In 2014, NASA awarded Boeing's Starliner a contract to fly astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS). But after some technical issues during Starliner's 2024 crewed test flight, the contract was modified to allow Boeing and NASA "to focus on safely certifying the system in 2026," and executing on crew rotations "when ready." The mutually agreed-upon modification adjusts upcoming missions, reducing them to four total versus the original six, with "two available as options." The next flight will be a cargo-only test, dubbed Starliner-1, scheduled for no earlier than April 2026. The Starliner-1 flight will proceed after some necessary system upgrades, allowing both teams to properly assess in-flight validations, testing capabilities, certifications, and mission readiness. NASA says in its blog sharing the news that, following certification and after a successful mission, Starliner will "fly up to three crew rotations" to the ISS.

The first crewed test flight by Starliner in 2024 successfully transported NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to the ISS as planned. However, during the docking procedures, it ran into propulsion and thruster problems. Boeing's Starliner capsule returned home empty, with the astronauts brought back in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, instead. It also meant that some of the crew, like Williams, were stranded in space much longer than they were supposed to be. Luckily, the ISS is equipped for up to seven people at a time. This also comes at a time when renewed space exploration seems to be planned, with NASA announcing an official date for the first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years.