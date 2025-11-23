How Many People Are There On The International Space Station?

The International Space Station (ISS) is a testament to humanity's ever-expanding cosmic reach, and a great example of multiple countries playing nice together. Developed as a joint effort between the U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe, and Russia, the ISS began construction in 1998, and orbits Earth 16 times per day. Designed for research and habitation, like any workplace, the ISS requires on-board personnel to keep all its systems and tools operating properly. If you've ever wondered how many people are aboard the International Space Station at any given time, the answer is typically around seven.

That number can increase briefly during what's known as a "direct handover," a practice adopted in 2020 to ensure a continuous human presence on the station. During these crew rotations, both the outgoing and incoming teams live on the ISS together for a few days before the departing astronauts return to Earth. Continuously occupied since 2000, the current team of ISS engineers — known as Expedition 73 — has been space-bound since April 19, 2025, with the end of the mission planned for sometime in December 2025.