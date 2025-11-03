How Big Is The International Space Station?

When discussing space research, particularly the potential of actually living in space, the conversation naturally comes to the International Space Station (ISS). It makes sense; the ISS is the largest, most ambitious crewed space station in the history of modern space science, and it has been in consistent use since the year 2000, conducting incredible experiments and experiencing the occasional near-catastrophe. Of course, only a select few highly trained individuals actually get to set foot aboard the ISS, so for those of us on the ground, it can be a little hard to conceptualize what it's like being up there. While it's difficult to tell at a glance, the ISS is, in fact, larger than a six-bedroom house, and laid out not unlike the interior of a jumbo jet.

While the ISS isn't exactly a house in space, and certainly isn't as roomy as your average suburban home, that doesn't mean all of the astronauts aboard are packed in next to each other like sardines. While a large portion of the ISS is made up of equipment like solar arrays, the actual habitable space of the station is more than sufficient to accommodate the large crew of astronauts. It may be laid out in a series of tubes and capsules, but ISS residents definitely aren't hurting for legroom.