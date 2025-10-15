5 Items Banned On The International Space Station

Life aboard the International Space Station (ISS) might seem adventurous, but in many ways, it is shaped by the absence of ordinary things we take for granted on Earth. The station is a sealed, weightless environment where a floating breadcrumb, a wisp of perfume, or a flickering candle can quickly become a hazard. For this reason, astronauts must live with a long list of restrictions on what they can bring or use. Items that might seem harmless in a living room or kitchen could clog the ventilation system, contaminate the air supply, or even spark a fire when suspended in microgravity.

Yet, spacefarers don't simply go without. Engineers and scientists have designed clever substitutes to meet the same needs in space-safe ways. Bread is replaced by tortillas to avoid crumbs, ballpoint pens are swapped for specially designed space pens, and cleaning sprays give way to wipes. Even comfort items, such as scented candles, are banned. Instead, astronauts use digital screens that play flickering fire for comfort, or they simply bring photos that bring them comfort and relaxation. These adjustments are not just about survival. They show how humans can adapt in creative ways and are capable of living hundreds of kilometers above Earth, in a place where there's no such thing as "ordinary."