3 Clever Uses For Your Old Smart Bulbs

As new devices launch, and old units fall by the wayside, they might end up being discontinued by brands, with software support ending and app access or smart controls being dropped. Some great examples of this are GE Link smart bulbs, the free version of Wink's smart home hub, or the 1st and 2nd generation Google Nest thermostats. Google actually discontinued the Nest name altogether in lieu of the Google Home line. What do you do with these old devices when support has reached end-of-life and they no longer work as intended?

Many, like smart hubs, could go in the trash or be recycled through an electronics program. But old smart bulbs are a little different. Not unlike traditional light bulbs, they can be repurposed in some ingenious ways. If you have a few old smart bulbs lying around and you're looking for clever ways to reuse them, that's precisely what this guide is going to explore.