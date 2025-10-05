Google Discontinued It's Nest Brand - Here's Why

There's an old adage that goes, "Some things have to die in order for other things to live." In a general sense, it's usually talking about life and loss and the transitional period of moving on from a conclusion. But it also applies to the current state of Google Nest, which, up until now, has been the brand's titular smart home product line. The Nest series spans smart thermostats, smart speakers, displays, security cameras, and a host of additional smart home products. A recent update from the company outlines that it has now successfully merged "the best" of Nest-branded smart home features with the Google Home app, where they are now accessible. It means that if, for some reason, you still use the Google Nest app, you can finally swap over to Google Home and get rid of Nest.

Google Nest is essentially discontinued, and smart home users will begin hearing less and less about it, which is probably bittersweet news for some. It's part of a larger initiative, albeit quiet, to bring everything to the Google Home ecosystem. Some time ago, Google began merging the two applications and experiences, primarily to upgrade the usability, like when it made Google Nest cameras and doorbell feeds visible on the web. Google has also killed off a few Nest and smart home products leading up to these changes — it discontinued Dropcam Pro, Dropcam, and Nest Secure. The focus has been shifted over the last few years to a redesign and revamp of the Google Home app and related services. Some notable upgrades include new camera features, more powerful automation, and more cross-platform ways to use and interact with devices. Of course, no one can rule out the regular Google practice of killing off products for one reason or another.