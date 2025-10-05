Google Discontinued It's Nest Brand - Here's Why
There's an old adage that goes, "Some things have to die in order for other things to live." In a general sense, it's usually talking about life and loss and the transitional period of moving on from a conclusion. But it also applies to the current state of Google Nest, which, up until now, has been the brand's titular smart home product line. The Nest series spans smart thermostats, smart speakers, displays, security cameras, and a host of additional smart home products. A recent update from the company outlines that it has now successfully merged "the best" of Nest-branded smart home features with the Google Home app, where they are now accessible. It means that if, for some reason, you still use the Google Nest app, you can finally swap over to Google Home and get rid of Nest.
Google Nest is essentially discontinued, and smart home users will begin hearing less and less about it, which is probably bittersweet news for some. It's part of a larger initiative, albeit quiet, to bring everything to the Google Home ecosystem. Some time ago, Google began merging the two applications and experiences, primarily to upgrade the usability, like when it made Google Nest cameras and doorbell feeds visible on the web. Google has also killed off a few Nest and smart home products leading up to these changes — it discontinued Dropcam Pro, Dropcam, and Nest Secure. The focus has been shifted over the last few years to a redesign and revamp of the Google Home app and related services. Some notable upgrades include new camera features, more powerful automation, and more cross-platform ways to use and interact with devices. Of course, no one can rule out the regular Google practice of killing off products for one reason or another.
What does this mean for Google Nest owners?
Despite the move away from the name, Google aims to support its Nest lineup in various ways. Google's Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) only came out in 2024, for example, and the company continues to support the product line — and sell it alongside older models, as well. Some other Nest products discontinued include the Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm, Nest x Yale smart lock, Nest Secure alarm system, and Nest Cam IQ series. While alternatives are available, smart home proponents question new products that have cropped up in their place, often complaining about their experiences online in places like Reddit.
It is tough to take a neutral and objective look when it's clear Google is giving away the proverbial kitchen sink, so to speak. However, there's no reason yet to believe that Google is phasing out support for smart home products altogether. The new Google Home design looks crisp, clean, and is easier to use than ever, and many of the best products are now supported in the ecosystem, as announced by Google directly. Google's Gemini AI is also coming to Google Home, which should enhance a lot of functionality. In the meantime, maybe steer clear of buying or installing some of the older products being phased out, if you haven't done so already.