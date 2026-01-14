4 Of The Best Free Apps For Your Smart TV (That Aren't Streaming)

Smart TVs are now a staple in most modern living rooms. While they're a massive upgrade over older TVs that relied strictly on cable and offered little freedom over what you could do or watch, most people still underuse them, primarily sticking to streaming movies, TV shows, or binge-watching YouTube. However, smart TVs from popular TV brands can be more than just streaming hubs. With the right set of apps (many of which you don't even have to pay for), you can turn your TV into something that feels closer to a smartphone or desktop experience; only better, thanks to the bigger screen.

For example, you can use Analiti to check your Wi-Fi and internet speeds, Proton VPN to protect your personal data and prevent your smart TV from spying on your activities, myTuner Radio to enjoy international radio content without an antenna, and Quick Search Browser for TV to browse the web right from your couch. Together, they'll help you make the most out of your smart TV by bridging the gap between entertainment and genuine utility, all without having to shell out a single dime.