You Need To Watch Netflix's 2023 Samurai Series With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

"Blue Eye Samurai" is an original, jaw-dropping adult animated epic streaming on Netflix. It blends samurai action, identity struggles, and stunning visuals into something truly binge-worthy. The animation was created by the husband-and-wife team of Michael Green and Amber Noizumi and brought to life with gorgeous hybrid animation by French studio Blue Spirit. For now, the show has a single season of eight episodes, but it has been renewed for a second season, expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

The story follows Mizu, a half-Japanese ronin on a revenge quest through Edo-period Japan. Her story is one of battles against her enemies as well as her inner demons. "Blue Eye Samurai" was met with overwhelming enthusiasm by both the audience and the critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts an impressive 97% critics' score. The reviews praise its visual brilliance, compelling characters, and cinematic flair. This near-perfect mark places "Blue Eye Samurai" among Netflix's best TV shows, such as Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Arcane.

But beyond sheer numbers, this show has already won some major awards. It received the Primetime Emmy and Annie Awards for animation and design. Even though just one season is out, "Blue Eye Samurai" has already become not just a fan favorite, but also a critically acclaimed milestone in mature animated storytelling.