Hyundai Revealed Boston Dynamics' Next-Gen Humanoid Robots

Artificial intelligence is one of the most important tech innovations of the decade, with most consumer electronics companies working on new AI features for their products, from chatbots to devices with built-in AI capabilities. These developments will lead to smarter AI models that power more advanced gadgets, including smart humanoid robots, many of which already exist as concepts or development prototypes. Several humanoid robots were shown at CES 2026, including Hyundai's Boston Dynamics Atlas robot. Unlike less mature products that aren't ready for a public roll-out, Atlas is already in production ahead of its planned deployment in Hyundai factories.

Boston Dynamics explained on stage at CES 2026 that the entire 2026 Atlas production capacity will serve Hyundai. A strategic partnership with Google DeepMind was also announced, to "accelerate technological development for next-generation humanoid robots", per a Hyundai press release. Google's DeepMind has been doing its own robotics AI research in recent years, including the mind-blowing Gemini Robotics models that should allow robots to more naturally interact with the world around them. Boston Dynamics says its own Orbit platform will allow the Atlas to share learned skills with other Atlas robots.

Production of the Atlas robots is set to start at Boston Dynamics' headquarters with plans in the works for Hyundai and Boston Dynamics to build a factory capable of turning out 30,000 humanoids annually. The commercial version of Atlas, which was shown on stage at CES, will be used for parts sequencing at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America factory in Savannah, Georgia, beginning in 2028.