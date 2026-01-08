CES 2026: Humanoid Robots Won't Replace You Yet, But They're Trying

At CES 2026, I've seen humanoid robots doing almost everything. They can confidently dance, craft paper windmills, serve you drinks, clean your house mirror, fold your laundry, access the internet to give you information as if they already knew everything, entertain your children, play chess, take photos for you, and even play Blackjack. Honestly, is there something these robots can't do? As a matter of fact, plenty.

All of these robots, made by several different companies and displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, are trained to do very specific tasks. They're far from Isaac Asimov's "I, Robot," or any other science fiction book you might be thinking about. However, these brands are evolving their technologies at a fast pace.

José Adorno/BGR

One of them is Agibot, which unveiled its new lineup of humanoid robots focused on the B2B market, with possible expansion to consumers in the future. With the new A2 Series, the company offers full-sized humanoid robots that are perfect for guided presentations and showroom spaces, something similar to what XPENG introduced a few months ago. The company also has the X2 Series, made of short king robots that can dance, and are perfect for entertaining, research, and education. There's also a G2 Series with a focus on factories, as instead of legs, it offers wheels to save battery.