Xpeng Debuts Humanoid Robot With Synthetic Skin, Custom Body, And 2026 Release Date

Chinese EV maker Xpeng continues to expand on its EVs and flying vehicle technologies, but it also unveiled the new generation of its IRON humanoid robots at its AI Day in Guangzhou, China. Xpeng unveiled the eighth generation of its robot initiative (and the third with a humanoid design), and it now plans to mass produce the latest models by late 2026.

What immediately caught BGR's attention was Xpeng's bold departure from the typical humanoid robot design. Instead of following the more traditionally male aesthetic seen in models from companies like Neura, Xpeng introduced a curvier, more feminine form — arguably more curves than a robot needs.

José Adorno/BGR

The company also revealed that its new robot features full-body synthetic skin intended to make it feel "warmer and more intimate." Similar to what 1X showcased with its curious Neo home robot, Xpeng's robot allows users to customize its appearance by choosing its color, even though Xpeng goes further by offering different body types (chubby, athletic, tall, or short), hair styles, and, in the future, even clothing. However, unlike other companies, Xpeng isn't targeting daily chores or factory jobs for its robots.