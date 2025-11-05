Xpeng Debuts Humanoid Robot With Synthetic Skin, Custom Body, And 2026 Release Date
Chinese EV maker Xpeng continues to expand on its EVs and flying vehicle technologies, but it also unveiled the new generation of its IRON humanoid robots at its AI Day in Guangzhou, China. Xpeng unveiled the eighth generation of its robot initiative (and the third with a humanoid design), and it now plans to mass produce the latest models by late 2026.
What immediately caught BGR's attention was Xpeng's bold departure from the typical humanoid robot design. Instead of following the more traditionally male aesthetic seen in models from companies like Neura, Xpeng introduced a curvier, more feminine form — arguably more curves than a robot needs.
The company also revealed that its new robot features full-body synthetic skin intended to make it feel "warmer and more intimate." Similar to what 1X showcased with its curious Neo home robot, Xpeng's robot allows users to customize its appearance by choosing its color, even though Xpeng goes further by offering different body types (chubby, athletic, tall, or short), hair styles, and, in the future, even clothing. However, unlike other companies, Xpeng isn't targeting daily chores or factory jobs for its robots.
Tour guides and personal assistants
According to Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng, the company isn't following the same path as most other robotics manufacturers. While many are targeting industrial or domestic applications, Xpeng is looking in a different direction. Although the company acknowledges that humanoid robots tend to be more efficient (its earliest prototypes were actually quadrupeds), it has found that robots aren't particularly effective in factory settings or at handling repetitive tasks.
This highlights a key tradeoff being made by competitors like 1X, which is asking customers to pay $20,000 for its robot while also granting the company full access to their homes to train future AI capabilities. In contrast, Xpeng thinks its robot will succeed as a receptionist, tour guide, or personal shopping assistant.
Indeed, the seventh-generation of its robots, the first IRON humanoid bot, was responsible for part of BGR's tour at Xpeng's new headquarters in Guangzhou, China. The clunky bot walked around the venue, spoke in a perfect American accent about itself, and moved its arms. Xpeng wants to have the eighth-generation robots lead these tours and also present its products at its stores in China.
Smarter than you think, but questions remain
During Xpeng's keynote address, the company's CEO said this robot will follow the three universal robot laws created by Isaac Asimov, in addition to a fourth law, which is that these robots can't disclose their owner's data. With 2250 TOPS computing power, the robot features Xpeng's VLT, VLA, and VLM technologies — also present in its cars — to help them walk more naturally and be aware of theirs surroundings (though despite a corny video of the robot dancing to "The Fate of the Ophelia" by Taylor Swift, it still walks weirdly). One of the main differences from the previous generation is the new hand with 22 degrees of freedom, making it capable of holding small objects gently.
While Xpeng's take on robots looks more useful than the half-baked promises from other companies, it still seems to be trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Prices for these robots haven't been announced yet, nor the necessity of a female counterpart with so many customization options. These are questions we expect to learn the answers to in the near future, depending on how development progresses.