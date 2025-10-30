The 1X Neo Humanoid Robot Is Up For Order - But Don't Buy It Yet

Following a big AI push and more tech companies surpassing $4 trillion in market cap, 2025's bingo card also includes humanoid robots. Sort of. This Wednesday, Californian company 1X introduced Neo, a home robot that costs $20,000 and will be able to do daily chores for its owners.

In an almost 10-minute video, the company highlights several functionalities Neo will have, such as organizing your books, opening and closing doors, cleaning your house, bringing you stuff, and more. The company says Neo will help people get assistance with everyday tasks, automate household chores, and bring useful insights into every conversation.

However, the main issue with Neo is that the tech isn't ready yet. Expected to launch sometime in 2026 in the U.S., most of the demos shown during the keynote are tele-guided, which means someone else is controlling the robot for you, putting into question how much it will be able to learn in just a few months.