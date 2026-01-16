Astronomers Created A 3D Map Of An Exoplanet We Can't See

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) helped astronomers to find and create a 2D model of an exoplanet in 2023. More recently, in 2025, that same exoplanet has gotten a revolutionary 3D mapping treatment, helping scientists to understand it as never before. It is a new technique that promises to open up an exciting future for space research.

Exoplanets are planets that exist outside of our solar system. This specific one is called WASP-18b and is 400 lightyears from Earth. Though exoplanets can be very difficult to see, the James Webb Space Telescope has helped with such discoveries. WASP-18b in particular is a gas giant with a 23-hour orbit, and its 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit temperature helped it be seen by the JWST.

Creating a 3D map of WASP-18b was a challenging effort that brought together a team of 36 researchers from institutions such as Cornell University, Arizona State University, the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the University of Montreal, and more. Their work was published in the Nature Astronomy journal in late 2025 under the title "Horizontal and vertical exoplanet thermal structure from a JWST spectroscopic eclipse map." Their process and findings can help us better understand what exists outside of our own solar system.