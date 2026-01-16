5 Best Alien Invasion Movies Of All Time, Ranked

It's a big universe out there, and while we're all for exploring it, a specific subgenre of science fiction movies has hinted that it might be a bad idea. Alien invasion movies have come in droves over the years, making us fearful of what lies out there in the great unknown. Some have included sneak attacks by intergalactic intruders, while other aliens haven't hesitated to make themselves known and shoot us with their high-powered ray guns. Now — after a detailed assessment that thankfully didn't include anyone being abducted and probed in a questionable fashion — we've put together a list of the best alien invasion movies worth your time.

From secret high school infiltrations to going big (or going back to their home planet), we've ranked five of the best alien invasion movies. These films show all kinds of aliens doing what they can to invade our little blue marble. Some extraterrestrials have been victorious; others have headed back to where they came from, their tentacles between their legs. Most importantly, though, they've shown us just how insignificant we are in the universe — and that fighting amongst ourselves isn't what we should be doing. Instead, we should be sending heroes off-world to tear the big-eyed freaks a new one, or, in some cases, leaving high-school dropouts to save the day.