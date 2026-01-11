Goodbye Micro-LED TVs - Their 2026 Replacement Is Closer To OLED Displays

Micro-LEDs have been all the rage in recent years, with rumors about iPhones and iPads with micro-LEDs to TVs that incorporate micro-LED systems to allow for thinner, brighter designs. Despite all the hype surrounding them, though, devices using micro-LED tech still seem to be high in cost, sometimes too high. And while cheaper micro-LED devices like TVs have been announced in recent months, there's still a lot of the hype being lost on the sometimes-extreme prices these devices come with.

One of the main differences between micro-LEDs and other LED-type displays, such as OLED, is the fact that they offer thousands of tiny LEDs — one for each pixel — to make up their panels, which means they can provide a more balanced approach to brights, darks, and overall sharpness. This also helps lower the amount of power consumption that the display requires by removing the need for a backlight like you'd find in an LCD TV. However, producing micro-LED displays is complicated and slow, driving demand for the microscopic LEDs up as so many are needed for each panel, and even leading companies like Apple to abandon the idea of Micro-LED in favor of sticking with OLED.

This year, though, CES could offer us an intriguing insight into what is to come next for television sets (and displays in general). And, if the things we're seeing right now are any real indication, we could end up with a new type of display technology that offers even brighter, sharper colors: Micro RGB displays.