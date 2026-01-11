Goodbye Micro-LED TVs - Their 2026 Replacement Is Closer To OLED Displays
Micro-LEDs have been all the rage in recent years, with rumors about iPhones and iPads with micro-LEDs to TVs that incorporate micro-LED systems to allow for thinner, brighter designs. Despite all the hype surrounding them, though, devices using micro-LED tech still seem to be high in cost, sometimes too high. And while cheaper micro-LED devices like TVs have been announced in recent months, there's still a lot of the hype being lost on the sometimes-extreme prices these devices come with.
One of the main differences between micro-LEDs and other LED-type displays, such as OLED, is the fact that they offer thousands of tiny LEDs — one for each pixel — to make up their panels, which means they can provide a more balanced approach to brights, darks, and overall sharpness. This also helps lower the amount of power consumption that the display requires by removing the need for a backlight like you'd find in an LCD TV. However, producing micro-LED displays is complicated and slow, driving demand for the microscopic LEDs up as so many are needed for each panel, and even leading companies like Apple to abandon the idea of Micro-LED in favor of sticking with OLED.
This year, though, CES could offer us an intriguing insight into what is to come next for television sets (and displays in general). And, if the things we're seeing right now are any real indication, we could end up with a new type of display technology that offers even brighter, sharper colors: Micro RGB displays.
The future of high-end television displays
A lot of the hype for Micro-LED displays comes down to the quality they offer. Their individual LEDs allow for greater control over brightness and contrast. However, Micro RGB takes that a step further by offering more control over the colors, as well as an overall greater brightness. This means not only are you going to get great brights and darks, but you'll also get precise reds, greens, and blues when watching content on these panels. With that in mind, it's easy to see why Micro RGB is one of the most exciting things happening to TVs in 2026.
It's all based around getting as close to the current industry standard — BT.2020 HDR — which previous quantum dot display tech could only offer around 85% accuracy for. However, the first Micro RGB TV to hit the market from Samsung last year was able to hit 100% accuracy according to that standard, marking a new height for display tech, thanks to the individual red, green, and blue backlights contained within the panel. And because they are individual, colored backlights, they don't need to be put through a filter like quantum dot tech.
Following Samsung's release last year, other companies are following suit, bringing more of these display types to CES. Because it will replace Micro-LED as the new high-end panel in TVs, Micro RGB is unlikely to be as cheap as LED or OLED displays. Even Samsung's model from last year still costs nearly $30,000 for a 115-inch screen, though the new models coming out this year are expected to cost less and offer as small as 55-inch options to choose from.