4 Major Android Phones More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 10 Pro
The Google Pixel 10 Pro is undoubtedly a great phone that offers the best software experience on an Android smartphone. It has a relatively compact build, a pleasing design, and is one of the first Android phones to fully support Qi2 wireless charging. Like other Pixel smartphones, it shines on the camera front with its 50-megapixel primary camera. In addition, the included Tensor G5 chip is 60% more powerful than the Pixel 9 Pro, which helps the Pixel 10 Pro achieve a smooth and responsive experience.
However, if you want top-tier performance, many Android smartphones can beat the Pixel 10 Pro thanks to their more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Series chips. So, if you're in the market for a new Android phone, here are some of the flagships that will run apps and perform tasks even better than the Pixel 10 Pro. We have handpicked these smartphones based on their performance in synthetic benchmarks (via Versus) and real-world usage.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's non-foldable flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which is known to deliver better raw performance than the Tensor G5. This chip enables the phone to offer a responsive experience with solid multitasking and excellent gaming performance. Its titanium shell is more durable than the Pixel 10 Pro's aluminum body. The S25 comes with an integrated stylus, something the Google phone doesn't offer. Other features include a 6.9-inch 120 Hz OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Armor 2 screen glass and Android 15 (upgradeable to Android 16).
Notably, the S25 Ultra has 12 gigabytes of RAM, except for the model with 1 terabyte of storage, which comes with 16GB of RAM. In comparison, you get 16GB of RAM in all variants of the Pixel 10 Pro. That said, the Samsung phone has a slightly better battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. More importantly, it supports 45-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced starting at $1,299 for the base 256GB model, which is $100 more than the starting price of the Pixel 10 Pro. It can be purchased from all major sales channels, including the Samsung website, Amazon, and Best Buy.
OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 has amazing battery life. It's the phone to beat in this regard, as it comes with a massive 7,300 mAh battery that supports 80-watt fast charging and delivers two days or more of battery life, depending on your usage. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, makes the OnePlus 15 capable of handling most tasks you need, including heavy multitasking and graphics-intensive gaming.
OnePlus has also packed a 6.78-inch OLED display in the phone, which boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate,one of the highest among Android flagships, including the Pixel 10 Pro. However, only certain games and social media apps support that high refresh rate. OxygenOS 16 handles the software duties, and while it's not on the level of Pixel software, it's still pretty clean and decent. However, the company has only promised to offer four years of OS updates and six years of security updates, compared to seven years of OS and security updates that Google and Samsung offer. In other highlights, there are three cameras onboard, headlined by a 50 MP wide-angle shooter. However, the OnePlus cameras aren't on the same level as Google or even Samsung.
You'll have to shell out $899 for the 256GB model and $999 for the 512GB variant. They're available via the company's website, Amazon, and Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
The Galaxy S25 Plus is another smartphone in Samsung's high-end lineup that delivers more powerful performance than the Pixel 10 Pro, as it uses the same chip as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, coupled with 12GB of RAM. Although it's less than what's available in the Pixel 10 Pro, it is sufficient to provide top-notch performance.
Otherwise, the phone is comparable to Google's, with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz OLED display, a 4,900 mAh battery, and Wi-Fi 7 support. However, like the Ultra model, the Galaxy S25+ is capable of handling up to 45 W of wired charging and 15 W of wireless charging. On the imaging front, its triple rear camera setup includes a 50 MP primary wide-angle shooter and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. However, it has a 10 MP telephoto shooter as its third camera with a 67 mm lens, which only supports up to 3x optical zoom, compared to the 113 mm lens on the Pixel 10 Pro and the 111 mm lens on the S25 Ultra, both of which can go up to a 5x optical zoom. Otherwise, the Galaxy S25 Plus' camera performance is solid, but it lacks the fine details offered by the Ultra model.
The Galaxy S25 Plus costs $999 for the 256GB model and $1,199 for the 512GB model; however, it's often discounted by $100 or more. You can buy it from all common sales channels, including the company's website and Amazon.
RedMagic 11 Pro
Primarily targeted to gamers, the RedMagic 11 Pro is a beast that's aggressively priced but packs significantly more raw power than the Pixel 10 Pro. It comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip as the OnePlus 15 but includes more efficient liquid cooling instead of the vapor chamber found in the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy S25 Series. It also features a huge 7,500 mAh battery that's the largest among our recommendations, with support for 80 W fast wired and wireless charging, which is considerably more than what you get with the Pixel 10 Pro.
Unfortunately, the RedMagic 11 Pro has a gamer aesthetic that may not be everyone's cup of tea, and the skin over Android 16 leaves a lot to be desired. It's also supposed to receive only two OS updates and three years of security patches, which is way below what you are getting with the Google and Samsung phones, including on mid-range and many budget models.
The phone's onboard cameras aren't a highlight and are only meant for casual use. You'll get significantly better cameras on our other recommendations. It has a 6.85-inch OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 24GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. You can buy the RedMagic 11 Pro starting at $749 on the company's website.
How we chose these smartphones
While selecting the Android phones that are more powerful than the Pixel 10 Pro, we looked at all the flagships and high-end phones offered by various manufacturers in the U.S. We then considered the performance of each smartphone in benchmarks and real-world usage, as shared by reviewers. We chose phones that provide better raw performance than the Pixel 10 Pro and are currently on sale in the country.