4 Major Android Phones More Powerful Than The Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is undoubtedly a great phone that offers the best software experience on an Android smartphone. It has a relatively compact build, a pleasing design, and is one of the first Android phones to fully support Qi2 wireless charging. Like other Pixel smartphones, it shines on the camera front with its 50-megapixel primary camera. In addition, the included Tensor G5 chip is 60% more powerful than the Pixel 9 Pro, which helps the Pixel 10 Pro achieve a smooth and responsive experience.

However, if you want top-tier performance, many Android smartphones can beat the Pixel 10 Pro thanks to their more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Series chips. So, if you're in the market for a new Android phone, here are some of the flagships that will run apps and perform tasks even better than the Pixel 10 Pro. We have handpicked these smartphones based on their performance in synthetic benchmarks (via Versus) and real-world usage.