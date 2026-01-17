Smart Light Bulbs Are Cool, But The Smart Money Upgrades This Instead

Smart light bulbs are often a gateway for anyone interested in smart homes or automating some aspect of their house. The promise of controlling lights with just your voice or using your smartphone can be alluring, especially because these devices also come with plug-and-play installation, making them even easier to use. However, this convenience can come with issues.

One issue is that a smart light bulb might have problems communicating properly with a building's electrical system. For example, you can configure all the automation perfectly with your smartphone, but the moment that someone flicks the wall switch off, all control is lost. If the smart bulb doesn't have power, it will become just another light bulb, forcing the user to turn it on manually.

However, there are better alternatives for those looking for automation but also want to spend their money more wisely. Smart light switches are the best choice, since they can maintain an electrical connection regardless of how they are used, offering more reliable control for the user, more opportunities to use them, and fewer interruptions.