8 Smart Home Upgrades That Can Actually Save You Money

When smart bulbs first came around in 2012, they were expensive, often costing at least $200 for a small kit. Thankfully, with advancements in tech (and more competition), smart bulbs today are arguably the best home upgrade that saves cash. These devices replace regular incandescent models and can change the whole vibe of a room from a sterile hospital look to something straight out of a '90s disco. Your imagination is truly the limit since most of these bulbs can display over 1 million colors.

It's not just about aesthetics, though, because such bulbs have Wi-Fi connectivity and integrate directly with a smart home system, letting you control them from anywhere in the world. You can create a routine that dictates when the lights should be turned on, or you can even configure them to work in tandem with a motion sensor, lighting up only when someone is passing down the hall. All these features translate to approximately 75% lower energy consumption.

While the type of bulb you need will vary depending on your home, one great option is the Wiz 60W A19 Color Smart LED Bulb. It's rated 4.3 stars and costs just $11 on Amazon. Users who spent their hard-earned money highlighted the bulb's easy setup process and its even light distribution throughout the room. The model comes with a range of customization options, including a circadian-rhythm mode that adjusts the white balance based on the time of day. For people looking to cover a larger area, the Wyze Smart Bulb, which costs $23.99 for a two-pack on Amazon, is a decent option, as it reaches up to 1,100 lumens and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.