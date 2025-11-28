10 Major Washing Machine Brands Ranked From Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When we talk about technological innovations that have changed everyday life, the washing machine can't be left out. From hand-cranked drum washers to today's smart washers and dryers, these machines have come a long way. Washing machines are now nearly ubiquitous, with more than 85% of American households owning one, and have become seamlessly integrated into our daily routines. But some are clearly better than others.
Performance, durability, affordability, and after-sales support all vary from brand to brand, and even between models from the same manufacturer. To make sense of it all, we focused on the brands that appear across multiple review sites, user ratings, and forum discussions. Our methodology section at the end explains in detail how we selected and ranked them. So, whether you're shopping for a budget-friendly model or a high-end washing machine built to last, this guide provides a clear overview of what to expect and which brands have earned users' trust.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool washing machines are everywhere, and that wide availability is probably the brand's biggest advantage, since you can walk into almost any appliance store and find multiple models at competitive prices. Whirlpool has been around since 1911, so there's name recognition and a massive service network, which means it's easy to find a repair technician if something breaks.
The problem with Whirlpool washing machines is that they tend to break more often than other brands. According to customer reviews on Reddit and Whirlpool's store page, some customers have reported that these machines have unreliable performance and don't last. The WTW8127LC, for example, is one of Whirlpool's popular top-loaders with a 5.3-cubic-foot capacity and a 2-in-1 removable impeller/agitator design. It also has a Whirlpool-trademarked Load & Go dispenser that skips detergent refills for up to 20 loads, and boasts an 850-rpm spin speed. These specs look great on paper, but some users report poor stain removal, soapy residue, and poor build quality that breaks after light usage.
Some user feedback suggests that a Whirlpool washing machine's average lifespan is around four to five years, which is significantly shorter than what you'd expect from a major appliance. If you need something on the inexpensive side right now and plan to replace it soon anyway, Whirlpool works. Otherwise, save up for something better.
Amana
Amana is Whirlpool's budget line, and that shows in both price and performance. The company has been making appliances since 1934, and Whirlpool acquired the brand in 2006. You'll find Amana machines priced between $500 and $700, which makes them attractive if you have a tight budget. The problem is that you often get what you pay for.
Amana's store page features only two models, but the brand's popularity is a testament to the value for money it offers customers. The NTW4516FW top-loader is more common with a 3.5-cubic-foot capacity, dual-action agitator, eight wash cycles, and five temperature settings. The reviews for this model are all over the place. It has a respectable 4.4 stars on Home Depot, with praise going to its ease of use and washing performance. However, the control board is apparently a common failure point, with multiple users reporting that their machines don't start the wash cycle or get stuck and never advance to rinse or spin.
The NTW4519JW has slightly more capacity at 3.8 cubic feet and includes 12 wash cycles with an automatic fabric softener dispenser. But the reliability problems persist across models. Customers report issues with the water sensor causing overfilling or premature draining. Meanwhile, on Amana's own store page, the general complaint is poor reliability, with machines breaking just after the warranty expires.
Samsung
Samsung washing machines look impressive in showrooms with their sleek designs and smart home features, but the story is very different after purchase, as the brand has serious reliability problems that keep surfacing. In December 2022, Samsung recalled over 663,000 top-load washers with SuperSpeed wash due to fire hazards, after receiving 51 reports of machines smoking, melting, overheating, or catching fire. Even worse, 10 incidents caused property damage, and three people suffered smoke inhalation injuries.
The WF45B6300AV is one of Samsung's popular front-load washers with a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity and SuperSpeed cycle that promises to wash a full load in 30 minutes. According to some tests, it removes about 75% of stains, which is decent but not exceptional, and the SmartThings app lets you control cycles remotely and download custom wash programs. However, customer complaints are consistent about the poor reliability, with many reporting squeaking noises during operation.
The general user sentiment about Samsung washers on Reddit, Home Depot, and the brand's own store is that they have good performance but fail very easily. Drum bearings wear out prematurely and door locks fail frequently, trapping clothes inside or preventing cycles from starting. As a Reddit user puts it, "If you want to fix it every 6 months, get the Samsung."
Maytag
Maytag built its reputation on durability, and older models from the 1980s and 1990s are still running in basements across America. But after the Whirlpool acquisition in 2006, the quality fell off drastically. To most customers, newer models are simply rebranded Whirlpool washing machines with a premium price tag, based on a reputation the company no longer deserves.
One of Maytag's best sellers is the MVW5035MW with a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, Extra Power agitator, and 360-degree wash action. It also has a Deep Fill option that lets users choose from multiple water levels to soak loads. Despite complaints about noise and poor reliability from multiple customers, the model seems to hold up well with a four-star rating on Maytag's store page. The MVWC565FW is praised for ease of use, washing performance, and customer support, but Best Buy customers have complained about the long wash cycles and very high noise levels.
On Consumer Affairs, the brand as a whole receives a poor 1.1-star rating, with users citing frequent mechanical failures and poor customer service. One Home Depot user described having to manually unload and reload because the balance prevents clothes from drying. If you can get your hands on an older Maytag model, it's a great bargain. But newer models show that the brand has clearly lost its way.
Electrolux
Electrolux makes exclusively front-load washers, which immediately limits your options if you prefer top-loaders. The brand positions itself in the mid-to-premium range, with models starting around $1,000 and climbing to $1,450 for its highest-end units. They've earned Energy Star Partner of the Year recognition, and use recycled materials to increase sustainability and availability of spare parts.
The ELFW7637AT is their best seller with a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, SmartBoost technology that premixes detergent with water before it touches clothes, and Perfect Steam for stain removal. It features automatic water-level adjustment, an Adaptive Dispenser that handles pods or liquid detergent, and a 15-minute fast wash cycle. Testing showed it removes about 75% of common stains, which is average for a washer, but the downside is cycle times. A normal load takes 51 minutes, and Heavy Duty stretches to over two hours.
The problem with Electrolux isn't the machines themselves but what happens when something goes wrong. Customer support is hard to get hold of, with a Reddit user saying, "Their customer service is completely useless." Reviews on Customer Affairs are filled with complaints about the high cost of repair and poor customer service experience. Longevity doesn't seem to be a problem for Electrolux machines, but that should be a given for the higher price point.
Bosch
Bosch launched new 500 and 800 Series compact washers in June 2024, with upgraded features including an increased drum capacity of 2.4 cubic feet and spin speeds up to 1,600 rpm. Both series come with Home Connect technology for smartphone control and remote monitoring, while the 800 Series adds i-DOS technology that automatically detects load size, fabric type, and soil level to dispense the correct amount of liquid detergent. The machines also feature AquaStop Plus with double-walled hoses and 24-hour leak detection, plus they're Energy Star certified.
Customer reviews on Home Depot generally praise the compact size, quiet operation, and smart features. On the brand's own store, stain removal, washing performance, and energy efficiency have earned both models five-star ratings from over 60% of customers. However, one recurring complaint with Bosch washers is that the hot/warm cycle does not function properly. Either an error shows, or it simply does not use the home's warm water supply.
Bosch washing machines range between $1,250 and $2,000, putting them well into the mid-to-high-end segment. Multiple users report their Bosch machines lasting around 8–10 years without issues. The main drawbacks are its semi-premium price and limited support availability, both largely due to its European manufacturing origin.
GE Appliances
GE Appliances offers dedicated customer service through its new Bodewell brand, making it a rarity among major brands, and its washers typically last 10 to 15 years. In 2024, GE introduced a line of cold-water washing machines with a Cold Plus cycle, which increases agitation time to optimize cleaning performance at lower temperatures, helping save money on your power bill since over 90% of a washing machine's energy goes toward heating water.
The GE Profile 955 Series Front Load washer, available in Jade Green and Carbon Graphite for $1,549, features a large washing capacity of 5.5 cubic feet. It includes Adaptive SmartDispense technology that holds up to 32 loads of detergent and automatically dispenses the correct amount at the optimal time during the wash cycle. The UltraFresh Vent System with OdorBlock eliminates excess moisture to prevent mold and mildew, while Microban technology is infused into the gasket, dispenser, and drain system to kill harmful bacteria on your clothes.
Most GE washers have high ratings across multiple stores and customer review sites, but the rate of repair is a general complaint. Yale Appliance tracked service rates across multiple brands in 2025 and found that the GE Profile had a repair rate of around 8.5%, with 7.0% for the regular GE models. These are decent numbers for a mid-range brand, but still not the best
Miele
Miele has built its reputation on a 20-year lifetime guarantee for its machines. The company tests its appliances for 10,000 hours, running approximately 5,000 wash programs, which equates to about five programs per week with an average runtime of two hours for 20 years. And, there are spare parts widely available for at least 15 years, even after a series' discontinuation. One Miele owner on Reddit reports their Miele washer is still running strong after 30 years.
The brand manufactures exclusively front-load washers, which limits options if you prefer top-loaders. In September 2024, Miele unveiled the W2 Nova Edition at IFA 2024, featuring the world's first ribless drum called InfinityCare. Traditional drum ribs were thought essential for moving laundry through the wash cycle, but they also create mechanical strain that wears out fabrics. Miele's engineers solved this with drum rhythms that turn laundry effectively through pendulum motions alone. Their machines typically hold around 17.5 pounds, which works well for households of two to four people.
The main drawback is cost. Miele washers start around $1,600 and go up to $2,500, depending on the model and features. Repairs can also be expensive when they're needed, as major parts cost more than standard brands, and Miele restricts repairs primarily to its authorized service network. However, it does offer a self-help tool for simple home troubleshooting.
Speed Queen
Another strong contender for durability and reliability is Speed Queen. The company tests each machine for 10,400 cycles, which translates to 20 to 25 years of regular residential use, far exceeding the industry average of 10 to 11 years. Consumer Reports named Speed Queen the most reliable appliance brand in 2023, and these machines have dominated laundromats for decades because they're built to withstand constant, heavy use.
The TC5 is one of its most popular top-loaders, with a 3.2-cubic-foot capacity and traditional agitator action via the Speed Queen Classic Clean wash system. It has no lid lock, meaning you can add forgotten items mid-cycle, and offers a Deep Fill option for extra rinsing power. The TC5 is one of Reddit's favorite gadgets, with users recommending the model for its lifespan and fast cycle time.
Speed Queen offers three-year, five-year, and seven-year full parts and labor warranties, depending on the model, which are among the best warranties available in the laundry industry. However, the main consideration is the price. Top-loaders cost around $1,450 on the low end, while front-loaders run about $2,549; a significant upfront investment compared to mainstream brands. The brand is also infamous for being too aggressive on clothes.
LG
LG earns the top spot because its washers consistently deliver strong cleaning performance, low noise, and long-term reliability. The company uses a direct-drive motor that connects directly to the drum, which reduces vibration and helps the machine hold up better over time. LG offers a 10-year warranty on the motor, and many of its US models include high-efficiency features like TurboWash and steam cycles. The brand was also rated the best front-loader in 2025 by Consumer Reports.
The WM4000HWA is one of the most recommended front-load models in the country and is known for fast wash times, strong stain removal, and a layout that makes it easy to pick the right cycle without digging through menus. Smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity and ThinQ Care, which sends smartphone notifications of potential problems, are also favorites among customers. Meanwhile, the LG WM6700HBA can be literally life-saving with Asthma and allergy-friendly certification.
LG stands out in independent reviews because its washers deliver dependable performance, strong energy savings, and a long record of solid engineering. The brand often ties with Speed Queen in overall reliability, with LG leading on front-loaders while Speed Queen edges out on top-load designs. LG also covers a wide range of budgets, from $600-700 for entry models to $1000-$1500 for mid-tier units, with premium machines reaching $3000, depending on size and features.
Methodology
To understand how each brand performs in real homes, we pulled data from appliance testing sites and long-running user surveys. We focused on performance, reliability, energy use, and overall convenience, then compiled a list of the 10 brands that appeared most consistently across expert recommendations. Front-loaders generally clean better than top-loaders, so brands with strong front-load options were given more weight.
We cross-checked this information with customer feedback from Home Depot, Best Buy, and official brand stores. Only brands with hundreds of verified reviews were considered, and we factored both ratings and recurring complaints into the rankings.
To round out the picture, we read through discussions on Reddit and other forums where owners share long-term experiences. Posts with lots of comments helped to reveal issues that don't always show up in lab testing, such as poor service support, repair delays, or design quirks that affect day-to-day use. Several brands that looked strong on paper didn't do so well once we accounted for real-world reliability and support.