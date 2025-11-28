10 Major Washing Machine Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

Whirlpool washing machines are everywhere, and that wide availability is probably the brand's biggest advantage, since you can walk into almost any appliance store and find multiple models at competitive prices. Whirlpool has been around since 1911, so there's name recognition and a massive service network, which means it's easy to find a repair technician if something breaks.

The problem with Whirlpool washing machines is that they tend to break more often than other brands. According to customer reviews on Reddit and Whirlpool's store page, some customers have reported that these machines have unreliable performance and don't last. The WTW8127LC, for example, is one of Whirlpool's popular top-loaders with a 5.3-cubic-foot capacity and a 2-in-1 removable impeller/agitator design. It also has a Whirlpool-trademarked Load & Go dispenser that skips detergent refills for up to 20 loads, and boasts an 850-rpm spin speed. These specs look great on paper, but some users report poor stain removal, soapy residue, and poor build quality that breaks after light usage.

Some user feedback suggests that a Whirlpool washing machine's average lifespan is around four to five years, which is significantly shorter than what you'd expect from a major appliance. If you need something on the inexpensive side right now and plan to replace it soon anyway, Whirlpool works. Otherwise, save up for something better.