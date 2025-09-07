Save Money On Your Power Bill By Unplugging These Gadgets At Night

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're concerned about the environment, your monthly energy bill, or both, you can reduce your power consumption by unplugging certain idle household devices. Gadgets can consume electricity while idle, a phenomenon referred to as "standby power." These gadgets, known as "energy vampire devices," are worse than others, so you don't have to unplug every idle gadget in your home. Electronics that you rarely use, like empty battery chargers, Blu-ray players, and heated pet beds, are easy choices. For other devices that you use frequently, focus on the ones that are draining your home's energy and only plug them in when you need to use them.

Unplugging the worst energy vampire devices may only save you a few dollars every year. One or two won't make a big difference on your monthly energy bill. That said, if you unplug enough devices sucking up standby power, you might make a dent. Start by unplugging the following devices, and get a power meter to identify other electronics in your home that are using too much energy when on standby. You can also get a USB-C power meter, a mini gadget you didn't know you needed.