5 Essential Zombie Movies Every Horror Fan Has To Watch At Least Once

Bar the windows. Lock the doors and check anyone you're with for questionable flesh wounds. Those are the first steps any savvy soul who has braved a zombie outbreak will consider before aiming for heads that are profusely moaning and groaning. Then again, if you're not well-versed in avoiding the undead, don't panic. We've found five spectacular films from the genre that offer essential tips for just such an invasion.

From bite-riddled groundbreakers to terrors that took the well-worn zombie formula and gave it a little more kick, these five zombie films need to be checked off the list by even the most casual horror fans. Sure, everyone loves the occasional slasher or a possession movie with some head-spinning scares, but there's something about an unstoppable army of the dead that always hits the spot. Often bringing chaos and carnage, they prove that the most monstrous villains in the story are the ones who are still alive. Zombie films might seem brain-dead, but they always have something more to say.

But therein lie some of the key ingredients that make these movies consistently enjoyable watches over time. To begin our carefully collected compendium, we've gone back to what many consider the zombie movie that mapped out the rotten rulebook by which all those that followed look to.