You Should Always Use 'Filmmaker Mode' On Your TV - Here's Why

Modern TVs come with a lot of great features, including high-framerate support, excellent color and contrast, and a variety of modes that allow you to fine-tune the visual experience to your liking. With select sets and the right equipment, you can also take advantage of unique formats like IMAX — Disney+ now supports IMAX for select movies. But there's one mode — some may know about it, some may not — that can make or break your experience, as it aims to authentically recreate visual settings to match those of Hollywood filmmakers. Naturally, it's called Filmmaker Mode, and the idea is to present media content, movies, and shows exactly the way that the director intended. It applies standard definition, high-definition with HDR, or Dolby Vision settings as needed to recreate the director's visual flair.

Filmmaker Mode was launched in 2020 by a group called the UHD Alliance and spearheaded by a collaboration of Hollywood heavyweights, including studio executives and major directors like Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. It's not available on every TV brand, nor is it available on every streaming platform, but support has been expanded gradually since its initial launch.

For the models that do support it — spanning a variety of brands like LG, Samsung, and TCL — you should really leave it on or enabled to get a true, visual experience. Then again, depending on how you feel about the settings it changes, you may want to adjust them yourself or use what you already have configured. But leaving it on will give you the authentic look and feel of the director who created the media, whether that's Scorsese, M. Night Shyamalan, Rian Johnson, Christoper Nolan, Ava Duvernay, Paul Thomas Anderson, or Dennis Villeneuve.