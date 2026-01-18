China's Future Fighter Jets Might Power Themselves Using 6G Radar Energy

Chinese scientists may have found a way to turn one of the biggest weaknesses of fighter jets into a strength. For years, radar has remained one of the biggest fears that military aircraft have to worry about. These beams of invisible radio signals scan the sky, looking for anything that they can reflect off of. And while militaries do have stealth aircraft that are harder for radar to detect, none are truly undetectable yet. Instead, they simply make themselves appear smaller on the radar by pushing most of the radar signals away, thus making it harder for the enemy radar tower to pick them up.

However, scientists in China are looking at this problem from another angle. According to some reports, they may be able to harness the radar signals themselves to power new fighter jet technology, rather than just bouncing them off the jet's exterior. The idea appears to be to use advanced "smart surfaces" in aircraft that allow their systems to draw power from the radar signals they detect.

It is important to note that all of this is still just theoretical at this point, according to those behind a new study. But if the scientists are able to make a breakthrough, we could one day see fighter jets that utilize the technology, among other devices, such as satellites.