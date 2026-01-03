China Revealed A Motion Controlled Military Robot For Remote Combat

A world similar to the 2011 "Real Steel" movie is not as far as we thought it could be. In fact, China's People Liberation Army has shown off a military robot that can mimic a soldier's combat moves in real time.

However, unlike the movie where Charlie Kenton trains a discarded robot to the top of the boxing ring, the Chinese government only wanted to show off how the robot could capture every attack maneuver of a person thanks to a lightweight motion-sensing device they had.

This is a continuous effort of the Chinese government to develop autonomous combat systems for modern warfare; there's even a video out there of a humanoid robot that was a martial arts pro, and even kicked the company's CEO. That said, unlike this Chinese company which recorded several takes of this fight, China's People Liberation Army hasn't released footage of this robot in combat.