Humanoid Robot Showed Off Its Fighting Abilities By Kicking The Company's CEO
In early December 2025, Chinese robotics firm EngineAI introduced its humanoid robot T800. Unlike those already seen by BGR, including Neura's task-oriented 4NE1 robot, which will eventually help users run errands and avoid activities that are dull or dangerous, EngineAI is taking a different approach. In a video posted online with over 1.3 million views, the company displays its robot smashing doors, performing martial arts, and showing impressive control over its body. While EngineAI says no AI or CGI had been used, viewers were skeptical of the robot's capabilities.
After all, humanoid robots are still learning how to properly walk, and this one is already kicking things with precision. In September 2025, BGR was invited for a first look at XPENG's humanoid robot, which caused some controversy as the walking robot appeared to be a real person. Even though BGR can attest it wasn't, this shows how little people seem to expect from these robots, and how rapidly they have been improving. It also helps explain why EngineAI recorded a different video, showing its T800's fighting abilities by kicking the company's CEO.
EngineAI goes beyond daily tasks for humanoid robots
Currently, most humanoid robots are designed to help around the house. EngineAI, on the other hand, shows that these robots can be used for different applications. To address rumors that the company didn't use a real robot, not only did EngineAI show behind the scenes footage of the announcement of the T800 robot, but then it posted a video of the company's CEO fighting with it.
75kg class head-on brawl! EngineAI T800 kicks the boss: Is this kick personal?#EngineAI #robotics #newtechnology #newproduct pic.twitter.com/UCRrP0qBaz
— EngineAI (@engineairobot) December 6, 2025
At first, the T800 almost kicks the CEO's face. After that, we see the company's CEO face off for another go. In a quick movement, the T800 unleashes a kick into the belly of the CEO, who gets knocked down. He comments that without protection, anyone would have broken a bone due to the strength of the robot. While it's interesting to see this humanoid robot's kicking capabilities, the company is not necessarily aiming at this product as a fighter, but for industrial applications like warehouse work and factory assistance to start. The T800 is expected to start shipping by mid-2026.