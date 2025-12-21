Humanoid Robot Showed Off Its Fighting Abilities By Kicking The Company's CEO

In early December 2025, Chinese robotics firm EngineAI introduced its humanoid robot T800. Unlike those already seen by BGR, including Neura's task-oriented 4NE1 robot, which will eventually help users run errands and avoid activities that are dull or dangerous, EngineAI is taking a different approach. In a video posted online with over 1.3 million views, the company displays its robot smashing doors, performing martial arts, and showing impressive control over its body. While EngineAI says no AI or CGI had been used, viewers were skeptical of the robot's capabilities.

After all, humanoid robots are still learning how to properly walk, and this one is already kicking things with precision. In September 2025, BGR was invited for a first look at XPENG's humanoid robot, which caused some controversy as the walking robot appeared to be a real person. Even though BGR can attest it wasn't, this shows how little people seem to expect from these robots, and how rapidly they have been improving. It also helps explain why EngineAI recorded a different video, showing its T800's fighting abilities by kicking the company's CEO.