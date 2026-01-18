5 Clever Uses For Your Old PlayStation 3

The PlayStation 3 is two decades old — Sony's seventh-generation console launched in 2006 and became the first console to support Blu-ray. Similar to giving your old PS4 new life, an old PlayStation 3 can be repurposed to become more than just a retro-gaming machine if your console remains intact. Think simple streaming device, for example. On the other hand, if your PlayStation 3 is on its last legs or is partially broken, you can always salvage it for parts.

There are also more complex ways to reuse your old PSE, like installing an emulator. But this does require using custom firmware, which can be tricky depending on whether you have the original "Fat" or later "Slim" system. Even without fiddling with custom firmware, you can still access the console's default software to store and use media — here's how.