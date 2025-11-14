9 Clever Uses For Your Old PS4 (Other Than Gaming)

Sony's PlayStation 4 first hit the scene back in November 2013, kicking off one of the most successful console runs in gaming history. It went head-to-head with the Xbox One and came out on top in a big way, thanks to its killer lineup of exclusives, better specs, sleek interface, and strong community support. Even when the PlayStation 5 arrived in 2020, the PS4 refused to step aside quietly, with new games still dropping and millions of players keeping the system alive.

But times are changing. The PS5 has finally taken the lead in monthly player counts, and with rumors of a PS6 landing within the next two years, the PS4's long, glorious era is winding down. Many gamers have already unplugged the old console to make room for something shiny and new.

Still, tossing your PS4 into storage or selling it for a fraction of what it's worth would be a waste. The system may be aging, but it's far from useless. Beyond gaming, your PS4 can transform into a powerful streaming hub, home media center, or even a DVD player. Here are some clever ways to breathe new life into your old console long after you've stopped gaming on it.