4 Free Apps That Can Save You Money While Traveling

Skyscanner is a widely recommended app for finding cheap airline tickets on Android and iOS. Unlike typical flight ticket booking apps, it's a metasearch engine that shows you the best airfare deals by looking through multiple airline websites and ticket providers. This not only saves you money but also saves you the trouble of manually searching through multiple apps and websites. You also get plenty of filtering options while searching for flight tickets, including whether you want direct flights, flights belonging to a specific alliance, and the time of departure. More importantly, you don't pay Skyscanner anything, and all your bookings are done through the airline or ticketing platform you choose.

One interesting feature of the app is its Everywhere feature, which comes in handy when you don't have a specific destination in mind and just want to travel. It ranks every country in the world by the cheapest flight price from your home airport. So, if you are in New York City, it will list different countries based on the flight prices from NYC. You can also use Skyscanner to see price data for the whole month or get information about the cheapest month for travel to your destination. The app can also notify you of any fare changes if you set up alerts. Besides flights, Skyscanner can help you find car rentals and hotels at your destination.