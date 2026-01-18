The World's First EV Solid State Battery Holds Almost Double The Charge Of Some Tesla EVs

Groundbreaking new battery designs are lasting longer and using power more efficiently than ever. But that hasn't stopped researchers from trying to push the boundaries of capability, or create new tech like the 'single-crystal' electrode battery. All of which is important for products like powerful laptops, smart home equipment, and portable power stations, but perhaps most of all, electric vehicles.

Solid state batteries promise even more improvements on this front and Donut Lab just unveiled a world-first solid state EV battery at CES 2026. It offers greater durability, faster charging times, more energy density, better safety, and lower-cost production versus what is currently available. Donut Lab says this solid state battery can charge to full in five minutes and features an energy density of 400 watt-hours per kilogram (wh/kg). That's significantly more than the 125 wh/kg batteries in certain Tesla Model 3's and the 272 to 296 wh/kg of a Tesla 4680-type battery.

The Donut Lab unit is also designed to last for up to 100,000 charging cycles. For comparison, most lithium-ion batteries have a lifetime of about 5,000 cycles, with an energy density of 250 to 300 wh/kg. This solid state battery from Donut Lab is first going to be used by Verge Motorcycles in its TS Pro electric bikes, and will boost driving range from 217 miles, using a conventional battery pack, up to 370 miles.