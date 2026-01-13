BTS Announced Their 2026 World Tour - Here's When It Starts
It's a BTS world, we're just living in it. That's what the BTS ARMY might tell you, especially in mid-January 2026, as the beloved K-pop band announced the BTS World Tour. This is their first tour after the seven members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Junglook) finished their military service.
The band announced the dates for the BTS World Tour as the clock struck midnight on Wednesday (Korea time), right on schedule. The band confirmed on January 4 after an online teaser campaign that it'll release BTS' fifth album on March 20, and announce the dates for the BTS World Tour on January 14. That teaser suggested that the tour would not start earlier than March 20, as the band will want to promote the new album during the tour.
Fast-forward to January 14 (Korea time), or January 13 for most of the world, and we have the dates for the BTS World Tour. The tour will span nearly a year, kicking off on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, Korea, and ending on March 14, 2027, in Manila, Philippines. The band will travel the world across Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia during that time. You'll find below the full dates for the BTS World Tour concerts announced on Tuesday/Wednesday. BTS only announced exact details for the first concert in Goyang Stadium.
BTS World Tour full dates
The following list contains the dates and cities BTS announced for the BTS World Tour. Absent from the list are the venues, except for the first concert:
- 9, 11, 12 April 2026: Goyang – Goyang Stadium (South Korea)
- 17, 18 April 2026: Tokyo – venue TBA (Japan)
- 25, 26 April 2026: Tampa – venue TBA (United States)
- 2, 3 May 2026: El Paso – venue TBA (United States)
- 7, 9, 10 May 2026: Mexico City – venue TBA (Mexico)
- 16, 17 May 2026: Stanford – venue TBA (United States)
- 23, 24, 27 May 2026: Las Vegas – venue TBA (United States)
- 12, 13 June 2026: Busan – venue TBA (South Korea)
- 26, 27 June 2026: Madrid – venue TBA (Spain)
- 1, 2 July 2026: Brussels – venue TBA (Belgium)
- 6, 7 July 2026: London – venue TBA (United Kingdom)
- 11, 12 July 2026: Munich – venue TBA (Germany)
- 17, 18 July 2026: Paris – venue TBA (France)
- 1, 2 August 2026: East Rutherford – venue TBA (United States)
- 5, 6 August 2026: Foxborough – venue TBA (United States)
- 10, 11 August 2026: Baltimore – venue TBA (United States)
- 15, 16 August 2026: Arlington – venue TBA (United States)
- 22, 23 August 2026: Toronto – venue TBA (Canada)
- 27, 28 August 2026: Chicago – venue TBA (United States)
- 1, 2, 5, 6 September 2026: Los Angeles – venue TBA (United States)
- 2, 3 October 2026: Bogotá – venue TBA (Colombia)
- 9, 10 October 2026: Lima – venue TBA (Peru)
- 16, 17 October 2026: Santiago – venue TBA (Chile)
- 23, 24 October 2026: Buenos Aires – venue TBA (Argentina)
- 28, 30, 31 October 2026: São Paulo – venue TBA (Brazil)
- 19, 21, 22 November 2026: Kaohsiung – venue TBA (Taiwan)
- 3, 5, 6 December 2026: Bangkok – venue TBA (Thailand)
- 12, 13 December 2026: Kuala Lumpur – venue TBA (Malaysia)
- 17, 19, 20, 22 December 2026: Singapore – venue TBA (Singapore)
- 26, 27 December 2026: Jakarta – venue TBA (Indonesia)
- 12, 13 February 2027: Melbourne – venue TBA (Australia)
- 20, 21 February 2027: Sydney – venue TBA (Australia)
- 4, 6, 7 March 2027: Hong Kong – venue TBA (Hong Kong)
- 13, 14 March 2027: Manila – venue TBA (Philippines)
When do preorders open for the BTS World Tour?
BTS also announced more details about the Goyang shows, including the start of presales. This should give fans an idea of what they can expect for other concerts in the tour, or make travel arrangements to be in Goyang as BTS appears on stage for the first time in several years.
The Goyang preorder phase will include a pre-verification period that starts at 2:00 p.m. (KST) on January 14 and ends on January 22. The presale will be available to the BTS ARMY fan club. Preorders will have a four-hour window on January 22, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (KST). General sales will open on January 23 at 8:00 p.m. BTS will play for three days in Goyang, with each concert starting at 7:00 p.m. KST. Buyers who purchase Sound Check tickets will also have access to the Sound Check session that precedes the concert. There will be three categories of tickets: Sound Check (264,000 won, or about $180), General R (220,000 won, or about $150), and General S (198,000 won, or about $135). Government-issued IDs will be required to enter the venue.
The concert page indicates that the outdoor concert will have assigned seating, and it will proceed even if it rains. The concert will have a 360-degree stage, with no front stage assigned for the event. Cancellations or refunds will not be issued on the day of the concert because of weather-related concerns, but the organizers will provide raincoats.