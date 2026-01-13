BTS Announced Their 2026 World Tour - Here's When It Starts

It's a BTS world, we're just living in it. That's what the BTS ARMY might tell you, especially in mid-January 2026, as the beloved K-pop band announced the BTS World Tour. This is their first tour after the seven members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Junglook) finished their military service.

The band announced the dates for the BTS World Tour as the clock struck midnight on Wednesday (Korea time), right on schedule. The band confirmed on January 4 after an online teaser campaign that it'll release BTS' fifth album on March 20, and announce the dates for the BTS World Tour on January 14. That teaser suggested that the tour would not start earlier than March 20, as the band will want to promote the new album during the tour.

Fast-forward to January 14 (Korea time), or January 13 for most of the world, and we have the dates for the BTS World Tour. The tour will span nearly a year, kicking off on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, Korea, and ending on March 14, 2027, in Manila, Philippines. The band will travel the world across Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia during that time. You'll find below the full dates for the BTS World Tour concerts announced on Tuesday/Wednesday. BTS only announced exact details for the first concert in Goyang Stadium.