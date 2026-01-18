4 Of The Best Wireless HDMI Transmitters, According To Experts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
High-Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI is the standard interface used to transmit video and audio (AV) signals from one device to another. Typically, you just need to run an HDMI cable from a device producing AV signals, like a computer or gaming console, to a receiver such as a monitor or TV. However, you'll come across instances where the distance between the two devices is so large that it doesn't make sense to run a cable around the house or room. Or maybe you'd like to keep your setup free from cable clutter. If you ever run into such a scenario, the best way is to use an HDMI wireless transmitter, as it will allow you to cast the signal to a distant device without having to put up with cable clutter in your living room or home office.
Just plug the transmitter into, say, your PC and then connect the receiver to a TV or monitor, and you're off to the races. But getting the best wireless HDMI transmitter can be challenging because each comes with its quirks. Some can't transmit more than a 1080p signal, others only transmit stereo audio, and some can do 4K but only in line-of-sight. As a result, picking the right one can get complicated really fast. Instead of fumbling with the specs buried in marketing copy, we're here to help by highlighting the best wireless HDMI transmitters that experts recommend buying.
Monoprice Blackbird Pro
The Monoprice Blackbird Pro features a boxy design, and true to its name, it only ships in a single color: black. It isn't flashy in any way, but it's a pretty capable HDMI transmitter according to experts. First, this model can transmit 4K video signals at 24 or 30 Hz. That said, no model on this list supports HDR playback, since wireless HDMI has bandwidth limitations compared with wired connections. Despite the lack of HDR support, reviews say it produces a great-looking picture, which is worth the trade-off if you want a truly wireless setup. Second, this transmitter is recommended because it can deliver 7.1-channel surround audio for more immersive sound. This makes wireless HDMI feasible for home theater setups.
Additionally, it has an impressive transmission range, which the product's specs place at 98 feet. However, the only catch is that the transmitter and the receiver must be in line-of-sight at all times for the setup to work. For the best results using this transmitter, there must be no obstructions along the path between the receiver and transmitter. You can charge both the transmitter and receiver via USB, which is convenient. The Monoprice Blackbird Pro costs $156.29 as of this writing, down from its usual listing price of $199.76.
Nyrius Aries Home+
This is yet another great wireless HDMI transmitter with impressive range and stability. According to the specifications, it's capable of transmitting both audio and video signals. However, the maximum video output is capped at 1080p. That's less than what the Monoprice Blackbird Pro is capable of, but the ability to transfer the signal through walls and ceilings makes the Nyrius Aries Home+ stand out. The Nyrius Aries Home+ can also transmit signals over a longer distance of 100 feet. It includes two HDMI input ports, letting you connect multiple video or audio sources and freely switch between them. Another handy feature of the Nyrius Aries Home+ is HDMI Loop-through, which allows you to send one signal to two output sources (one wirelessly and another via the wired HDMI output port).
So, you can connect the Nyrius Aries Home+ to two TVs at the same time — one in the living room and another in the bedroom. While it's only capable of transmitting 1080p video, experts say it has "great picture quality overall" and is right at the top in terms of signal stability and reliability. The team notes that it's packed with more features than the competition. However, it's a bit costly, so they recommend the standard Nyrius Aries Home to those ready to sacrifice the HDMI output and additional HDMI input. You can buy the Nyrius Aries Home+ on Amazon for $249.99.
J-Tech Digital WEX200V3
The J-Tech Digital WEX200V3 can transmit 1080p 60Hz video signals, but the only catch is that you don't get 7.1-channel surround sound audio. It can transmit signals up to 200 feet without a clear line-of-sight and even with obstructions like walls. Like the Nyrius Aries Home+, it has built-in HDMI Loop-through functionality, making it possible to connect to two output sources at the same time. Several expert reviewers found the J-Tech Digital WEX200V3 to be nearly as stable and reliable in signal delivery as the top-ranked Nyrius Aries Home+.
So, if the Nyrius Aries Home+ is a non-starter due to its price tag, you can go for J-Tech Digital's alternative. While it falls short in the audio department, the WEX200V3 gives you an easy way to switch between the wireless channels used for transmitting AV signals. The advantage of this feature is that you can press a button to switch to a less congested wireless transmission channel with minimal interference in case you experience signal stability issues. The J-Tech Digital WEX200V3 is available to buy on Amazon at $169.99.
Aluratek Streamcast Pro
The Aluratek Streamcast Pro is the cheapest model on this list, going for less than $100. It uses Wi-Fi to transmit AV signals and is capable of outputting 1080p video at 60 Hz. Audio signals are limited to stereo, so you don't get multichannel audio on this one. Experts note that it's more suitable for sending video and audio from a phone, laptop, or tablet to a TV that doesn't have smart features.
However, there are some quirks. Both the transmitter and receiver use USB-C ports for connection, and an HDMI adapter is needed if you want to send signals from a device that doesn't have HDMI, like a phone. Reviews suggest it's capable of sending 1080p signals reliably over short distances. It doesn't perform well when the receiver and transmitter are in separate rooms or over 35 feet apart. As of this writing, the Aluratek Streamcast Pro is on sale for $59.99, 25% down from its $79.99 listing price.
How we picked the wireless transmitters
All the products we've included in this list have been shortlisted as the best wireless HDMI transmitters worth buying by expert reviewers. The products have been tested by AV experts to make it easy for users to get the best items while shopping. The items we've discussed were selected after hands-on reviews of more than ten wireless HDMI transmitters, where each was put through real-world testing to find out how reliable they are in sending AV signals "in a multilevel home environment.