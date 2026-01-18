4 Of The Best Wireless HDMI Transmitters, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

High-Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI is the standard interface used to transmit video and audio (AV) signals from one device to another. Typically, you just need to run an HDMI cable from a device producing AV signals, like a computer or gaming console, to a receiver such as a monitor or TV. However, you'll come across instances where the distance between the two devices is so large that it doesn't make sense to run a cable around the house or room. Or maybe you'd like to keep your setup free from cable clutter. If you ever run into such a scenario, the best way is to use an HDMI wireless transmitter, as it will allow you to cast the signal to a distant device without having to put up with cable clutter in your living room or home office.

Just plug the transmitter into, say, your PC and then connect the receiver to a TV or monitor, and you're off to the races. But getting the best wireless HDMI transmitter can be challenging because each comes with its quirks. Some can't transmit more than a 1080p signal, others only transmit stereo audio, and some can do 4K but only in line-of-sight. As a result, picking the right one can get complicated really fast. Instead of fumbling with the specs buried in marketing copy, we're here to help by highlighting the best wireless HDMI transmitters that experts recommend buying.