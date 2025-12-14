Is Wireless HDMI As Good As Wired?

You may be able to ditch the messy wire bramble behind your TV. Wireless HDMI is a viable option for connecting media devices, and it's achieved using wireless HDMI transmitters in place of a traditional cable. Basically, you connect a transmitter to the broadcast device, like a game console or media player, and a receiver to the TV. There are no cables cluttering your setup, and it works great in open spaces with few obstructions. Wireless HDMI enables unique opportunities, like connecting a gaming PC to your main TV from another room.

But there are trade-offs. For starters, wireless HDMI equipment is more expensive than a cable. A high-quality 20-foot HDMI cable is about $20 or less, while wireless HDMI kits are usually over $100. Second, 1080p HD output is more common, not 4K. The range is fixed, as well. The traditional wired HDMI range is defined by physical cable size, but you can always run more and use switches or extenders. The range for wireless HDMI cannot be extended. If you want more range, you have to buy new equipment. You can offset this by getting a device with a longer range upfront, which is typically 30 to 200 feet, though outliers can reach 600 to 800 feet. Additionally, wireless HDMI receivers and transmitters sometimes require power via USB.

Because wireless signals are prone to interference from other signals, like Wi-Fi, or nearby electronics, you could see feed delays with out-of-sync audio or video. Wired HDMI is not without cons, though. You have less flexibility with a cable, but the connection is more stable. The longer the cable, the more likely there will be signal degradation. It really comes down to whether wireless HDMI is a good choice for your situation.