The 3 Best HDMI Cables You Can Buy, According To Users

HDMI is a popular connector used by devices ranging from computers to TVs to projectors. If you are looking to connect a device to a display for video output, there is a good chance you'll need an HDMI cable. Fortunately, it's not super tricky to buy an HDMI cable, as you primarily need to ensure that you are picking up a cable that supports the right version of the HDMI specification needed for your requirements.

For example, you would typically need an Ultra High Speed (UHS) HDMI or HDMI 2.1 cable for 4K 120Hz or higher resolution/refresh rate gaming, whereas a premium high-speed HDMI or HDMI 2.0 cable is good enough for video streaming and audio needs, including dynamic HDR formats and eARC/ARC support. Although cable manufacturers are more likely to get the official certification for HDMI 2.1 cables, the older cables aren't typically certified, which leaves you at the mercy of manufacturers. However, you don't need to worry; we have handpicked the best HDMI cables backed by glowing reviews from verified buyers.