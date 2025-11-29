The 3 Best HDMI Cables You Can Buy, According To Users
HDMI is a popular connector used by devices ranging from computers to TVs to projectors. If you are looking to connect a device to a display for video output, there is a good chance you'll need an HDMI cable. Fortunately, it's not super tricky to buy an HDMI cable, as you primarily need to ensure that you are picking up a cable that supports the right version of the HDMI specification needed for your requirements.
For example, you would typically need an Ultra High Speed (UHS) HDMI or HDMI 2.1 cable for 4K 120Hz or higher resolution/refresh rate gaming, whereas a premium high-speed HDMI or HDMI 2.0 cable is good enough for video streaming and audio needs, including dynamic HDR formats and eARC/ARC support. Although cable manufacturers are more likely to get the official certification for HDMI 2.1 cables, the older cables aren't typically certified, which leaves you at the mercy of manufacturers. However, you don't need to worry; we have handpicked the best HDMI cables backed by glowing reviews from verified buyers.
HDMI 2.1 cables from Anker and Ugreen
If you are looking for a UHS or HDMI 2.1 cable for your gaming or home theater setup, it's hard to go wrong with the Anker A8743 UHS HDMI cable or the Ugreen 40180 HDMI 2.1 cable. Both are officially certified Ultra High Speed HDMI cables and support the required 48Gbps bandwidth. You also get a braided jacket and reinforced joints for enhanced durability. Moreover, the two HDMI cables have garnered an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 and thousands of reviews on Amazon.
While the Anker HDMI cable will set you back by $16 for its sole 6.6-foot version, the Ugreen offering is available in four sizes and starts from $12. Amazon buyers appreciate the Anker cable's solid build quality, reasonable pricing, and reliability, whereas the Ugreen cable is praised for being value-for-money and high-quality. However, a very small selection of buyers complain about not being able to take full advantage of the HDMI 2.1 features on both cables, which could be due to defective units.
Amazon Basics HDMI 2.0 cable
While going with HDMI 2.1 cables makes sense for most buyers, you can get an HDMI 2.0 cable if you are looking to save some money and don't need the additional bandwidth offered by UHS HDMI cables. The Amazon Basics HDMI 2.0 Cord is a great option that has received excellent reviews from buyers, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. It's available in multiple sizes to meet different needs, but you'll need to be careful with longer HDMI cables, as passive HDMI cables have a length limit. Fortunately, most buyers are happy with the longer Amazon Basics HDMI cable.
The Amazon Basics cable meets the HDMI 2.0 spec, with an 18Gbps bandwidth and support for up to 4K 60Hz video signals. It can also handle ARC and Ethernet signals, if needed. In terms of pricing, the Amazon Basics offering is listed at just $2.65 for the 3-foot variant, and this price advantage is seen in the buyer reviews, with most folks liking its low price tag. They also value its braided jacket and seamless functionality. Most of the complaints regarding the cable revolve around folks getting defective units that don't work or die after weeks or days of use. Fortunately, you have a one-year warranty and a 30-day Amazon return policy to deal with such issues.
How we selected these products
While selecting the best HDMI cables, we focused on Ultra High Speed and Premium High Speed HDMI cables, which have received an average rating of over 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon from thousands of buyers. We didn't choose older cables as there is no significant difference in the pricing of HDMI 2.0 and older HDMI cables, and a newer cable will make your setup futureproof. Moreover, we chose HDMI 2.1 cables that have the official certification from HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc., ensuring the cables work as they are intended to.