This Apple TV Series About The Space Race Is Already A Modern Sci-Fi Classic

"For All Mankind" is an alternate history tv show that will change the way you see the space race. This Emmy-nominated drama from creator Ronald D. Moore of Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica fame, takes one pivotal moment in 1969 and changes it. Instead of the USA, the Soviet Union lands the first human on the Moon. This alternate moment in history is what the show builds on. "For All Mankind" is a character-rich universe where ambition, conflict, and human resilience propel the story forward across decades.

This premise certainly strikes a chord with both the audience and critics. With four seasons now streaming on Apple TV+, the series scored an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Two seasons were even rated 100% Certified Fresh. Part of the series' success is due to how it blends historical realism and imaginative reinvention. It uses real timelines and political tensions as a launching pad for compelling drama. Yet it never feels like a mere alternate past.

The stakes are familiar, the characters are alive, and the possibilities are endlessly compelling. The show manages to deliver complex personal character arcs as well as humanity's expansion into space. The good news is, Apple TV+ officially renewed "For All Mankind" for a fifth season and announced a spinoff series called Star City. This spinoff is set to explore the same universe but from the Soviet perspective.