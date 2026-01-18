Your Raspberry Pi Can Run Steam Games - Here's How

Playing on your PC or Steam Deck might sound like the most natural and efficient way to enjoy the best Steam games. But if you happen to have a Raspberry Pi lying around, you might wonder whether it can run Steam games, too. After all, it's already capable enough for demanding operations, like emulators for retro games and AI-based experiments. So, can this tiny machine also handle your Steam library?

The short answer is yes — but with some caveats. Your Raspberry Pi can indeed run Steam games, and there are actually a couple of ways to pull this off. However, keep in mind that the Pi isn't really designed to run Steam games in the same way computers do. While the Pi is packed with PC-like features, it isn't a full replacement for your laptop or desktop computer. That said, expect to run into occasional input lags, dropped frames, lower than desired graphic settings, and even installation errors. If you're okay with these limitations and just want to try playing Steam games on the Pi, we'll walk you through three of the known ways to do so.