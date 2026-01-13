Mophie Qi2 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Stand Review: A Great Design At A Good Price

Mophie went with solid, metallic construction, and the stand feels substantial when you pick it up. The materials feel durable, which helps justify what you're paying. It's not a flimsy plastic accessory that's going to crack or wobble after a few months.

The iPhone charging pad sits on an arm that tilts for different viewing angles. Finding the right position for checking notifications or watching something is easy, and once you've got it set, the mechanism stays put. Over on the right side, there's a dedicated Apple Watch charger (which doesn't tilt, but that's fine), and at the base, you'll find a depression for earbuds with wireless charging cases. Everything has its place, and devices aren't fighting for real estate.

Speaking of real estate, the charging station was built to accommodate for Apple's StandBy mode. There are plenty of charging stations out there that aren't wide enough — and when an iPhone is placed horizontally, it either blocks the Apple Watch charger or won't attach at all. Even with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, there was still enough room for the Apple Watch charger.

Christian de Looper / BGR

Underneath the base, there's a cable management system for winding up excess cable, which keeps your surface looking clean. It's a small addition, but it definitely helps. Mophie includes a 40W wall charger and cable in the box, so you're not hunting for accessories, even if you probably already own them. As for size, this is clearly meant for a nightstand or desk, not your travel bag — it's not foldable, and it's too big and heavy to take on the go. You can get it in black or white. The black version I tested is really more of a dark gray, and it looks nice.

All in all, the design and build quality are solid. The charging stand feels premium and well-built, which is always nice. That said, it's not compact, so if you're looking for something small, it may not be the best option for you.