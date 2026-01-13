Mophie Qi2 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Stand Review: A Great Design At A Good Price
The market for wireless charging stands has grown up a lot, and these days, manufacturers are offering all-in-one solutions that can juice up all of your Apple devices from a single spot. Mophie's Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is the latest in this space, priced at $99.95. That might sound expensive, but it's actually on the lower end of average for premium 3-in-1 charging stands. That said, it's definitely not something you'll grab on a whim either.
The stand comes with full Qi2 support, which means it uses magnetic alignment to make sure your device connects properly every time — while allowing you to see it on a desk or nightstand. No more waking up to discover your phone was slightly off-center all night and didn't charge. The magnets snap your phone into the right position automatically, so you don't have to think about it.
But, if you're in the market for a Qi2 charging stand, you're probably aware of the fact that there's already a newer standard, called Qi2.2. Qi2.2 ups the charging speed, which is kind of important. Should you stick with a slower Qi2 charging dock, or spring for something else?
Design
Mophie went with solid, metallic construction, and the stand feels substantial when you pick it up. The materials feel durable, which helps justify what you're paying. It's not a flimsy plastic accessory that's going to crack or wobble after a few months.
The iPhone charging pad sits on an arm that tilts for different viewing angles. Finding the right position for checking notifications or watching something is easy, and once you've got it set, the mechanism stays put. Over on the right side, there's a dedicated Apple Watch charger (which doesn't tilt, but that's fine), and at the base, you'll find a depression for earbuds with wireless charging cases. Everything has its place, and devices aren't fighting for real estate.
Speaking of real estate, the charging station was built to accommodate for Apple's StandBy mode. There are plenty of charging stations out there that aren't wide enough — and when an iPhone is placed horizontally, it either blocks the Apple Watch charger or won't attach at all. Even with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, there was still enough room for the Apple Watch charger.
Underneath the base, there's a cable management system for winding up excess cable, which keeps your surface looking clean. It's a small addition, but it definitely helps. Mophie includes a 40W wall charger and cable in the box, so you're not hunting for accessories, even if you probably already own them. As for size, this is clearly meant for a nightstand or desk, not your travel bag — it's not foldable, and it's too big and heavy to take on the go. You can get it in black or white. The black version I tested is really more of a dark gray, and it looks nice.
All in all, the design and build quality are solid. The charging stand feels premium and well-built, which is always nice. That said, it's not compact, so if you're looking for something small, it may not be the best option for you.
Features
The Mophie Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand has one job — charging a Qi2-compatible phone, Apple Watch, and another accessory, all at once. It does that job perfectly fine, but there's a bit more nuance to it. The stand supports Qi2, not the newer Qi2.2 standard. Qi2.2 enables 25W wireless charging, while Qi2 tops out at 15W.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series can take advantage of those faster speeds, and it's likely plenty of Android phones will this year too. Plenty of alternatives already support Qi2.2, and even if your current phone can't use the faster standard, buying a charger that has it means you're ready for your next device.
That said, it's worth noting that most Qi2.2 chargers do currently cost more, especially those that can charge three devices at once. Not only that, but 15W is still plenty fast for most uses — especially if you're charging overnight. You certainly won't have to worry about waking up and finding that your phone hasn't fully charged. The charging stand does support fast Apple Watch charging, which is good to see. The third charger sits in at 5W, which is pretty much standard.
Conclusions
The Mophie Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is well made and thoughtfully designed. The build feels premium, the adjustable iPhone mount gives you flexibility, and the layout fits even the largest iPhones without blocking the watch charger. Cable management and the included wall adapter round out a polished package.
The missing Qi2.2 support is a letdown, though. At this price, future-proofing with the latest charging standard would have been a nice addition. That said, as mentioned, Qi2.2 chargers are still generally more expensive.
The competition
Finding a Qi2.2-compatible 3-in-1 charging station at a similar price is tough — most either cost quite a bit more or drop one of the charging spots. If Qi2.2 isn't something you care about, this Mophie stand holds its own in the category.
That said, there are still plenty of other Qi2 charging stands to consider. I'm partial to the Satechi Qi2 Trio, but there are plenty of options from the likes of Anker, Belkin, and others. Still, the Mophie Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand holds its own at a good price.
Should I buy the Mophie Qi2 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand?
Yes, as long as you're okay with 15W charging instead of 25W.