Game Of Thrones Star's Underrated Vampire Horror Series Deserves Far More Attention
After "Game of Thrones" ended (even though its creator George R.R. Martin had different plans), very few of its cast members appeared in a show that was quite as big. And how could they? HBO's F-bomb-dropping fantasy series was a cultural phenomenon. That said, there's one member of the "Game of Thrones" cast who has taken the lead in his own show and delivered a demonstrably better, nearly unrecognizable performance. While it understandably hasn't gained quite as much attention as the Thrones, it's another show drawn from a beloved book series that is getting far less attention than it deserves. It's an underrated production that, even after two seasons, is the best thing no one is talking about.
Following his appearance as Queen Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dedicated war chief Grey Worm, actor Jacob Anderson took on the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular immortal in AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel "Interview with the Vampire." The novel was originally brought to the big screen in 1994 with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. This latest adaption, however, has earned 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, with much praise going to Anderson and his incredible co-star, Sam Reid, as Lestat de Lioncourt. They have delivered arguably better performances than their cinematic counterparts. If you're worried you might've missed the boat on this one, don't fret — a third season is set for release this year, providing further evidence of the talent of this former "Game of Thrones" star.
Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is a highlight of Interview with the Vampire
After spending six seasons in "Game of Thrones" delivering the tortured warrior character Grey Worm, Anderson proves he's capable of much more as Louis in "Interview with the Vampire." Somewhat of a sequel to the Rice story, Louis isn't initially encountering the interviewer, Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), but is instead reunited with him to regale with tales of immortality and the vampire, Lestat (Reid), who made and fell in love with him.
While the character of Lestat is a far meatier role, switching from suave to psychotic in an instant, Anderson's Louis is an enigmatic but eternally-tortured soul who is getting nowhere near the attention he deserves. His battle with broken hearts, eternal grief, and the hunger that he must always satisfy is borderline award-worthy, making it criminal that, after two seasons, he's not being talked about more.
Many actors have taken on the role of monstrous bloodsuckers, but Anderson does an excellent job of fleshing out a character that is well beyond his years. There's a wisdom and timelessness to his performance that makes it feel like you're listening to a character who has lived a messy (and incredibly long, bloody) life. What makes it even more compelling is the never-ending love-hate relationship he has with the vampire that's set to be the main focus next season.
Interview with the Vampire season 3 will see Anderson's Louis with Lestat
For those who might've seen the 1994 film or read "Interview with the Vampire," you'll know that a lot of time is spent with Louis and his "daughter," Claudia (played by Bailey Bass in season 1 before being replaced by Delainey Hayles), in Paris sans Lestat. That's what season 2 focuses on. Season 3, however, will take from the pages of "The Vampire Lestat," the second book in Rice's series, "The Vampire Chronicles." Reuniting us with the extravagant, undead nuisance, who is still cut up about his former lover, Lestat is now a rock star, still bound to his old flame. This season will deliver what the show does best — putting Anderson and Reid in a room together and watching sparks fly.
Television now is rife with romance, but Anderson's and Reid's on-screen chemistry as a toxic couple cursed with eternal life is perhaps one of the most compelling. Their love and hate for one another is the driving force behind how the show thrives on Reid's volatility just as much as Anderson's silent torment over him. Currently, there's no confirmed release date for season 3, but the first two are available to stream on Netflix. Do yourself a favor and at least take a bite to catch up on the claret-covered carnage before it comes back for thirds.