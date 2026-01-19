Game Of Thrones Star's Underrated Vampire Horror Series Deserves Far More Attention

After "Game of Thrones" ended (even though its creator George R.R. Martin had different plans), very few of its cast members appeared in a show that was quite as big. And how could they? HBO's F-bomb-dropping fantasy series was a cultural phenomenon. That said, there's one member of the "Game of Thrones" cast who has taken the lead in his own show and delivered a demonstrably better, nearly unrecognizable performance. While it understandably hasn't gained quite as much attention as the Thrones, it's another show drawn from a beloved book series that is getting far less attention than it deserves. It's an underrated production that, even after two seasons, is the best thing no one is talking about.

Following his appearance as Queen Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dedicated war chief Grey Worm, actor Jacob Anderson took on the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular immortal in AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel "Interview with the Vampire." The novel was originally brought to the big screen in 1994 with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. This latest adaption, however, has earned 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, with much praise going to Anderson and his incredible co-star, Sam Reid, as Lestat de Lioncourt. They have delivered arguably better performances than their cinematic counterparts. If you're worried you might've missed the boat on this one, don't fret — a third season is set for release this year, providing further evidence of the talent of this former "Game of Thrones" star.