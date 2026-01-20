5 Cool New Amazon Gadgets You Can Buy For Less Than $20
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the start of a new year, and with it comes a slew of cool new gadgets that are sure to make the upcoming trip around the sun a little more fun, safe, and provide some much-needed peace of mind. But with the holiday season now behind us, it's safe to assume that many of us don't have a lot of disposable income to toss around on gadgets.
But what if you could get your hands on some cool new digs for 2026 for less than 20 bucks? That's exactly what you can do with the following newly released gadgets that we've managed to track down over on Amazon. You can now celebrate the new year with a little fun on the cheap or put those Amazon gift cards that you got from coworkers and relatives to use.
From fun items that are designed to help protect that expensive new phone and devices that will keep you powered up in any situation, to some fun old-school technology to help you relive the past, these are the best new gadgets on Amazon for under $20 that are worth the money but also won't break the bank.
Wireless Earbuds
Cheap earbuds have gotten better and better over the years. Such is the case with the A10 Pro Wireless Earbuds from Fhumsh. And while these (currently) $16 earbuds aren't going to compete with the likes of some of the best wireless earbuds on the market for audiophiles, they serve up some quality sound and boast a nearly five-star rating on Amazon. This is probably because these wireless earbuds offer an impressive list of features including ENC noise canceling, an IPX7 waterproof rating, 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and a digital LED display on the case to let you know the charge level of each earbud.
Amazon reviewers noted that the earbuds are lightweight and comfortable while providing a clear and powerful sound. These wireless earbuds would make for a great spare pair, for times when you might want to leave those expensive Samsung or Apple ones at home. These would be great for use while in the gym or while out running thanks to them being splash and sweat proof. At under $20, you can easily pick up a pair and toss them in your bag and always have a backup pair of buds when you need them.
Digital Camera
There was a time when having a digital camera meant you had it made in high school. In an era where cell phones were only capable of making phone calls and playing Snake, having a digital camera meant you were one of the cool kids and your group's de facto record-keeper. Today, smartphones come with cameras that outclass some of the best digital cameras. In fact, iPhone 15 Pro cameras even recently being used to help shoot a major film. But with everything being circular, what's old becomes new again, and digital cameras are cool again thanks to Gen Z.
If you have a child in the home, picking up a cheap little digital camera like the DC05 48MP Digital Camera from Zazyzia will surely be a delight to them and their friends. This cute little $19.99 digital camera features a 16x optical zoom and could be helpful to use for a budding vlogger as it can support video recording as well. The entire kit also comes with everything that you'll need to get started including a storage bag, cleaning cloth, lanyard, transfer cable, and a 32GB memory card to capture all the fun.
Solar Charger Power Bank
With more and more gadgets becoming part of our daily lives, it's more important than ever to have a way to keep those devices powered while on the go or in an emergency. Sure, you can always pick up a cheap battery pack to keep on you while out, but what happens when said battery pack needs power? The number of times I've reached for a battery pack only to find it totally drained is far too many to count. That's where the 49800mAh Solar Charger Power Bank from Durecopow can help keep you juiced up.
This portable power bank supports 15W fast charging through QC3.0 technology, making for blazing fast charging for your favorite devices. It also comes with two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port to handle multiple devices at once. But what's impressive is the built in solar panels that charge at 400mA. This means you'll always have power in almost any situation — something that can't be said of traditional power banks when off grid. And because this $16 power bank is designed for the outdoors, it's waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, and comes with a super bright flashlight built in, making it perfect for your next adventure.
Bluetooth Mini Controller
Where the term gamer may have once been used to specify a niche group of people, we now live in an age where nearly everyone can be considered a gamer. From those that tinker on their computers to those that play on a home console, or even those addicted to Candy Crush on their smartphones, most people have at least done a little gaming. But for those that always want to be ready to game, having a controller is a necessity. This becomes an issue as bringing a bulky controller with you isn't always practical.
The EOS Bluetooth Mini Controller from FANTECH solves this problem by allowing you to always have a physical game controller on you. Compatible with the Switch 1 & 2, Android, iOS, and Raspberry P, this versatile little controller is always ready to game. But it's also for more than just playing games as when in productivity mode it can be used as a great presentation device with each button representing a keyboard shortcut. It can also be used as a camera shutter button making snapping great photos a breeze when with friends.
Air Card Tag
An Apple Air Tag is a really fantastic piece of kit that can help you keep track of your valuables, but it isn't always the best choice thanks to its overall design. I am the kind of person that is always losing their wallet around the house, but it's simply not convenient to stick an Apple Air Tag inside my already-thin wallet. That's where something like the Ultra Slim Air Card Tag from SparkShoots comes into the picture to save space and time.
Relying on the Find My app from Apple, this little device about the size of a pair of credit cards can easily be kept inside a wallet without the bulk and awkward shape of a traditional Apple Air Tag. It features wireless recharging that supports five months of use between charges. And with up to a 100dB alert tone, you'll always be able to track down your stuff no matter where it is. The added peace of mind having this little card in your wallet makes the very low investment cost worth it, especially if you are like me and misplace your wallet more than you'd like to admit.