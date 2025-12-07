The 5 Best Wireless Earbuds For Audiophiles, According To Consumer Reports
Investing in a great pair of wireless earbuds is one of the best tech investments you can make — especially if you're the type who's constantly hopping on flights, queueing up playlists, or juggling phone calls throughout the day. The best earbuds should deliver excellent sound, a comfortable fit, and enough battery life to carry you through the day, as well as the kind of noise-cancelling that lets you actually focus on your music, podcasts, or whatever you're listening to. It also doesn't hurt to have a feature-packed companion app that allows you to customize and personalize your audio experience.
With that in mind, Consumer Reports has been hard at work vetting the top headphone models, putting everything from sound quality to brand reliability through the wringer. Its roundup is massive, but a few earbud pairs rose to the top. So we pulled out five standout picks worth your attention, based on Consumer Reports' user feedback and product-scoring criteria, including brand reliability, sound quality, and noise cancelling. These are the buds that justify the hype, the price, and your next upgrade.
Sony WF-1000XM5
The Sony WF-1000XM5 are an industry-lauded pair of wireless earbuds that Consumer Reports highly recommends. Lightweight and with a good fit, these Sony buds use memory foam ear tips for passive noise isolation — on top of a robust active noise-cancelling (ANC) system to mute engine sounds, construction din, and even workplace chit-chat. That said, some folks may find the foam tips uncomfortable, and the foam material tends to wear down over time.
The WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver a warm sound profile with excellent low-end performance and strong articulation in the treble range, so you should get crystal-clear vocals and lead instruments. If you're not satisfied with the default mix, you'll be able to manually tweak the equalizer or choose a different audio preset with the free Sony Sound Connect app for iOS and Android.
On a full charge, the XM5 buds should last up to eight hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case provides up to 16 hours of battery life. An auto-off mode kicks in when the buds have been out of the case and not in your ears for a while. Other great features include Bluetooth Multipoint for up to two devices, and LDAC support for high-resolution playback over Bluetooth. We think the Sony XM5 gives the AirPods Pro a run for their money — a compliment seldom bestowed (mainly because the AirPods Pro are so good).
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are another pair of buds that Consumer Reports recommends. As you're getting ready to use them, the inclusion of three sets of stabilizers helps to anchor the QuietComfort buds to your ears for a firmer fit. This is particularly useful if you plan on wearing them at the gym or on a run, a pro only furthered by the earbuds' IPX4 rating for resistance against water splashes.
The QuietComfort Ultra delivers some of the strongest ANC performance of any pair of wireless buds in 2025. They help reduce constant plane or train noise, making the earbuds easier to listen to in loud environments. Since they form a great in-ear seal, very little audio leaks out — even at louder volumes. The earbuds do an okay job of capturing your voice during phone and video calls, but when it comes to filtering out other types of background sounds, the QuietComfort Ultra struggles with loud, sudden noise.
The Bose Ultra delivers a well-rounded sound profile with extra kick in the bass range, and you can customize the audio — or choose a different preset — with the free Bose Music app on iOS and Android devices. While the buds fall short of the Sony XM5's eight-hour battery life, you still get around 6.5 hours from these premium Bose in-ears.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Sony and Bose are two of the biggest names in the wireless audio sector, but another product that should be on your radar, according to Consumer Reports, is the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. The Momentum True Wireless 4 buds feature an elegant design and come with a small batch of accessories — including four sets of ear tips and three pairs of stabilizers to give you the most personalized fit possible. They're also IP54-rated, which makes them an excellent choice for hitting the gym or spending time outdoors. However, they may start to feel uncomfortable after long wear sessions.
The Momentum 4s start with a V-shaped EQ that leans on the bass, while the midrange stays even enough to keep vocals and main instruments up front. And thanks to the buds' adaptive ANC system, you'll have little to no trouble dialing down on occasional distracting sounds in your listening space. They're even pretty good for taking phone calls and audio recordings with, but they struggle when it comes to filtering out continuous background noise.
As far as battery life goes, you can expect close to 7.5 hours of performance on a full charge, with an extra three full charges provided by the case. You'll also get an hour of playback when charging the buds for just eight minutes.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Another Consumer Reports favorite for audiophiles is the Apple AirPods Pro 3. We here at BGR had the opportunity to test these buds ourselves, and in our AirPods Pro 3 review, we praised Apple's latest ANC in-ears, calling them "better in every way" when compared to the AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods Pro 3 feature an impressive ANC system that dials down everything from engine noise and construction sounds to HVAC noise and workplace chatter. Apple's Transparency mode does a good job at filtering in sound with just a quick stem squeeze — so you'll be able to have conversations without removing the earbuds.
We praised them for all things sound quality, reporting impactful bass and impressive high-end articulation. We also quite enjoyed the Spatial Audio experience, but would have liked an easier way to adjust the EQ. Unfortunately, you'll be limited to the iOS interface for all customizations, which means Android users are out of luck.
Fully charged, the AirPods Pro 3 should last up to nine hours with ANC enabled, with an additional 18 hours of playback provided by a topped-off charging case. Apple moves quickly when it comes to certain hardware — and it looks like the company is already working on next-gen AirPods Pro 4 (which we can't wait to test).
Soundcore Space A40
If you're looking for a budget-friendly pair of earbuds, Consumer Reports put in a good word for the Anker Soundcore Space A40. Comfortable enough to wear for a long workout at the gym or a nine-to-five workday, the Space A40 buds are IPX4-rated like Bose's QuietComfort — so you won't have to worry about a stray rain shower striking them dead. Wearers will also be treated to a great ANC system, up to eight hours of continuous battery life, and a range of sound and control customizations with the Anker Soundcore app.
As for sound quality, the Space A40s are well-balanced and punchy, delivering a bit of extra thud and oomph for genres like rock, rap, and EDM. You'll even have several color options to choose from — including black, blue, green, purple, and white. It's important to keep a couple of detractors in mind for this set of buds, though: they're not very good for taking phone calls with, and the lack of stability fins may cause them to fall out of your ears.
How we picked the best earbuds
We value Consumer Reports' dedication to sharing user feedback and scoring a brand based on reliability, and we used that information to highlight five of the best-rated earbud models. We chose to suggest one pair of earbuds per brand, and we picked brands based on how reliable and trusted they are by audiophiles. To choose the earbuds model, we prioritized those with the highest quality of sound with good noise-cancelling features. We also made sure to highlight products that are comfortable, long-lasting, and customizable, and were even able to lean on our review of the AirPods Pro 3 for hands-on observations.