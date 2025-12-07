The 5 Best Wireless Earbuds For Audiophiles, According To Consumer Reports

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are an industry-lauded pair of wireless earbuds that Consumer Reports highly recommends. Lightweight and with a good fit, these Sony buds use memory foam ear tips for passive noise isolation — on top of a robust active noise-cancelling (ANC) system to mute engine sounds, construction din, and even workplace chit-chat. That said, some folks may find the foam tips uncomfortable, and the foam material tends to wear down over time.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds deliver a warm sound profile with excellent low-end performance and strong articulation in the treble range, so you should get crystal-clear vocals and lead instruments. If you're not satisfied with the default mix, you'll be able to manually tweak the equalizer or choose a different audio preset with the free Sony Sound Connect app for iOS and Android.

On a full charge, the XM5 buds should last up to eight hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case provides up to 16 hours of battery life. An auto-off mode kicks in when the buds have been out of the case and not in your ears for a while. Other great features include Bluetooth Multipoint for up to two devices, and LDAC support for high-resolution playback over Bluetooth. We think the Sony XM5 gives the AirPods Pro a run for their money — a compliment seldom bestowed (mainly because the AirPods Pro are so good).